English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nadal outclasses Tsonga for speedy Wimbledon progress

By Opta
RafaelNadal - cropped

London, July 6: Rafael Nadal needed just an hour and 48 minutes to ease past Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2 6-3 6-2 and reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Nadal found an irksome second-round opponent in Nick Kyrgios, requiring four sets and two tie-breaks to advance, but two-time All England Club semi-finalist Tsonga was far more accommodating.

The French Open champion raced through the first set and then hit top form for a time in the second when Tsonga attempted to dig in on Centre Court.

Serene progress was sealed swiftly in the third and Nadal faces Joao Sousa or Dan Evans next.

Nadal led from the first break opportunity when Tsonga's forehand narrowly missed the left sideline, with a review agonisingly going against the Frenchman.

There was no immediate sign of a response from Tsonga and instead the opener was concluded on his serve as Nadal stepped on the accelerator.

Tsonga, who missed last year's tournament following knee surgery, showed skill at the net to stick with Nadal early in the second, but his hard work was undone by an awful double-fault.

Nadal appeared in no mood to stick around and dominated for a break to love early in the third, with his opponent evidently resigned to his fate.

Another shot went long to see Nadal disappear further into the distance, although his confident, comfortable victory was secured only after Tsonga had played to the crowd with a gutsy hold on a punishing day – the Spaniard having to wait a further game before converting his fourth match point. STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Rafael Nadal bt Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2 6-3 6-2

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Nadal - 35/12 Tsonga - 17/22

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Nadal - 11/1 Tsonga - 11/4

BREAK POINTS WON Nadal - 5/11 Tsonga - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Nadal - 70 Tsonga - 56

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Nadal - 89/74 Tsonga - 69/36

TOTAL POINTS Nadal - 90 Tsonga - 54

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 44 - July 6 2019, 03:00 PM
Sri Lanka
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 21:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue