Nadal vs Djokovic: Head-to-head record, Grand Slams record, TV and live streaming info

The match to be held at the Philippe Chatrier Court will be the 58th meeting between the two modern-day titans of world tennis.

Djokovic has a slight edge having won 29 of the meetings between the pair with Nadal triumphing in 28 matches.

French Open 2021: Djokovic sets up Nadal semifinal with win over Berrettini

However the King of Clay always has had an advantage when it comes to the hallowed Roland Garros surface holding a 7-1 lead.

The last time these two met at the Parisian clay was at French Open 2020 finals with Nadal emerging a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 winner.

The Mallorcan had also won their last match -- the Italian Open final in Rome on May 16-- where he beat Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 -- and has not lost to the Serb on clay court in the last five years -- a phenomenal record by all means.

Grand Slam record

In Grands Slam, the pair have met 16 times against each other with Nadal holding a 10-6 edge.

Nadal leads 7-1 at the French Open and 2-1 at the US Open, while Djokovic leads 2-0 at the Australian Open and 2-1 at Wimbledon.

French Open record

Nadal's record at Roland Garros is awesome with the Spaniard having lost just two matches -- to Robin Soderling in the 2009 quarteferfinal and against Djokovic at the same same stage in 2015 -- while he has notched up an incredible 105 victories.

A lot is at stake in the match as Nadal is continuing his quest for a record 14th French Open crown, which will also see him surpass archrival Roger Federer in the Grands Slam won.

Currently Nadal is tied with the Swiss maestro with 20 Grand Slam titles each while Djokovic is just behind in the list with 18.

French Open: Djokovic looks forward to 'great battle' against rival Nadal

Having had the measure of Djokovic in the previous two meetings, Nadal will be fancying his chances once again on Friday, but one can expect sparks to fly.

Djokovic himself admitted that his meetings with Nadal are not like any other match.

Match timing, telecast details

The Indian audience can watch the match live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Channels with live streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

The Nadal vs Djokovic match will be the second match of the day, following the first semifinal between Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.