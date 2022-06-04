Nadal vs Ruud French Open 2022 Men's Final: Live Streaming, Date, IST Time, Betting Odds, H2H Stats

Nadal got a walkover into the final after Alexander Zverev, his opponent in the semis, injured his ankle and retired when the match was poised at 7-6, 6-6 with the Spaniard winning the first set.

On the other side, Rudd, a 23-year-old, had to battle hard to dispose of Marin Cilic in a four-set match in the last four round.

This is Ruud’s first Grand Slam final and he has come up against one of the greatest ever, Nadal. The Norwegian will have to ensure that all components would at their very best against the King of Clay.

It is easier said than done as only two players have ever beaten Nadal in the French Open — Robin Soderling and Novak Djokovic. So, it is easy to guess the toughness of Ruud's task at hand.

Here is then details for the Nadal vs Ruud match such as head to head record, route to final, betting odds, stats at Roland Garros etc.

Nadal vs Ruud Head to Head

The French Open final on Sunday (June 5) will be the first meeting between Nadal and Ruud in professional tennis. Nadal has 91 career titles while Ruud has 8 trophies in his cabinet. So, even without them meeting one another in a tournament, the advantage lies with the Spanish legend.

Nadal’s French Open 2022 Stats

Time on Court: 18 hrs 8 mins

Total Games: 185

Total Sets: 21

Total points: 668

Total winners: 258

Aces: 13

Double Faults: 12

Break Points won: 38/85.

Ruud’s French Open 2022 Stats

Time on Court: 18 hrs 2 mins

Total Games: 230

Total Sets: 24

Total points: 778

Total winners: 344

Aces: 52

Double Faults: 8

Break Points won: 29/76.

Nadal route to final

R1: bt Jordan Thompson — 6-2, 6-2 6-2

R2: bt Corentin Moutet — 6-3, 6-1, 6-4

R3: bt Botic Zandshulp — 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

R4: bt Felix Aliassime — 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

QF: bt Novak Djokovic — 6-2, 4-6, 7-2, 7-6 (4)

SF: bt Alexander Zverev — 7-6, 6-6 (Zverev retires).

Ruud route to final

R1: bt Jo Tsonga — 7-6, 6-7, 6-2, 7-6.

R2: bt E Ruusuvuori — 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

R3: bt L Sonego — 6-2, 6-7, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3

R4: bt H Hurkacz — 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

QF: bt H Rune — 6-1, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3

SF: bt M Cilic — 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Nadal vs Ruud Betting odds

Nadal is the king of clay and Ruud has to exceptional level of tennis throughout even to be in the contest. The 13-time champion Nadal is a massive -170 (-5.5) odds on favourite against Rudd in the French Open final.

