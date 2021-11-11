Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

NextGen Finals: Alcaraz books semi-final slot

By Sean Wilson
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz

London, November 11: Carlos Alcaraz became the first player to book his semi-final berth at the 2021 Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals with a second successive straight-sets victory.

The 18-year-old Spaniard beat Brandon Nakashima 4-3 (7-4) 4-1 4-3 (7-4) in an impressive display in Milan, picking up where he left off in his opening encounter with Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune to top Group A.

Rune did claim his first win of the tournament against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, beating him over four sets, but the Dane remains third in the group behind Nakashima.

In Group B, Sebastian Korda also secured his second win from his two matches to move to the brink of securing his own semi-final slot, defeating Sebastian Baez in straight sets 4-3 (7-3) 4-2 4-2.

The American fought back from two sets down in his first match, becoming only the second player in tournament history to do so, but largely avoided any drama this time around.

There was plenty of excitement in the final showdown of the night, however, as Lorenzo Musetti's clash with Hugo Gaston went the distance, with the latter rallying from two sets down only to be beaten 4-2 in the decider.

Comments

MORE TENNIS NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - November 11 2021, 07:30 PM
Pakistan
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Rizwan, Malik doubtful for semis
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: tennis review atp
Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 11, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments