NextGen Finals: Korda maintains perfect record as Nakashima and Baez secure semi-final berths

Milan, November 12: Sebastian Korda extended his perfect record at the 2021 Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, while Brandon Nakashima and Sebastian Baez also made the semi-finals.
Korda, who recorded straight-sets victories in his opening two games, cruised past home favourite Lorenzo Musseti 4-2 4-3 (7-4) 4-2 to reach the last four in Milan.
In Group B's other game, Baez became the first South American in the tournament's history to reach the semi-finals after defeating Hugo Gaston 4-3 (7-2) 4-2 4-2 in 65 minutes.
And he's got also this one! @alcarazcarlos03 won 4-0, 4-1, 2-4, 4-3 against Juan Manuel Cerundolo pic.twitter.com/ko6dNZPCEq— Next Gen ATP Finals (@nextgenfinals) November 11, 2021
In a winner-takes-all Group A clash, fourth seed Nakashima rallied from a set down to edge past Holger Rune 3-4 (3-7) 4-1 4-1 4-3 (7-1).
Nakashima, who has now won 11 of his past 13 matches, will meet the undefeated Korda in the next stage.
Carlos Alcaraz had already secured his semi-final berth but maintained his unbeaten record in Thursday's other clash as he overcame Juan Manuel Cerundolo 4-0 4-1 2-4 4-3 (7-3).
With the victory over Argentine Cerundolo, Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to earn 30 tour-level wins in a season since Rafael Nadal, aged 18, did so in 2004.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.