'I feel ready!' - Djokovic graces Rod Laver in Australian Open boost

Former world number one Novak Djokovic
Melbourne, January 7: The view of Novak Djokovic practising on Rod Laver Arena was a welcome one for Australian Open organisers and fans, after the six-time champion touched down in Melbourne.

Tournament officials have been sweating on the fitness of former world number one Djokovic, who has struggled to overcome an elbow injury, after the withdrawals of five-time runner-up Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori in the men's draw, while 23-time slam champion Serena Williams also pulled out.

Djokovic was forced to skip the Mubadala World Tennis Championship and the Qatar Open, having not played competitively since withdrawing from the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in July.

But the 30-year-old and 12-time major winner – now ranked 12th in the world – looked pain-free in Melbourne on Sunday (January 7).

In a video posted to Twitter, Djokovic also wrote: "I feel ready!"

Music to the ears of the Australian Open, which gets underway at Melbourne Park on January 15.

Story first published: Sunday, January 7, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
