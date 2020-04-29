Tennis
A number one for the world number one? - No hairy moments as Djokovic hands clippers to wife Jelena

By Nicholas Mcgee

Belgrade, April 29: He has made his name avoiding the tramlines on the court, but Novak Djokovic has more time to worry about his hairline with the ATP Tour suspended indefinitely.

With widespread coronavirus lockdowns bringing normal life to a halt, Djokovic's options for having his hair cut are limited.

Thankfully his wife Jelena stepped up to do the honours, and the trim was given the seal of approval by her husband.

Djokovic, who is the ATP Player Council president, was involved in the implementation of a relief fund to help lower-ranked players while the tour is suspended.

It plans to raise $4.5million to aid them financially.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 9:20 [IST]
