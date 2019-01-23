English

Australian Open: Nishikori retirement sees Djokovic through to semi-finals

By Opta
Kei Nishikori (left) retired due to quad injury to allow Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open semis
Kei Nishikori (left) retired due to quad injury to allow Novak Djokovic to reach Australian Open semis

Melbourne, January 23: Novak Djokovic reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open when Kei Nishikori retired due to a quad injury in the second set.

Nishikori had been taken to a fifth set three times on his way to the last eight and that appeared to catch up with him on Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday (January 23).

The struggling eighth seed called for treatment on his right leg at the end of a first set which Djokovic won 6-1 and was trailing 4-1 in the second when he shook hands with the world number one.


    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
