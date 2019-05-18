English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Djokovic 'never lost faith' after Del Potro scare

By Opta
NovakDjokovic-cropped

Rome, May 18: World number one Novak Djokovic "never lost faith" after saving two match points in his epic quarter-final victory over Juan Martin del Potro at the Internazionali d'Italia.

Djokovic was pushed to the limit by Del Potro but the 15-time grand slam champion survived an almighty scare to prevail 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in Rome on Friday (May 17).

After erasing a 5-2 deficit, Del Potro had a pair of chances to book a semi-final berth at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, however, Djokovic fended off both in the second-set tie-break.

"I never lost faith I could come back to the match. One break of serve, mini break in the tie-break when he was 6-4, more or less open forehand that he was making the entire match, that's all it took for me to come back," Djokovic said.

" missed a couple crucial points in the tie-break. Also break point third set, quite easy forehand. That's what happens. That's sport. I'm just really pleased to overcome."

Top seed and four-time Rome champion Djokovic will face Argentina's Diego Schwartzman for a spot in back-to-back Masters finals, having reigned supreme at the Madrid Open.

"I lost probably the positioning of the court over him. Towards the end of the first, he just started hitting the ball really well from both corners, also backhand side, backhand down the line. He was playing really well, gave me a lot of trouble," Djokovic said.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 3 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue