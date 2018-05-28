French Open 2018: Novak Djokovic dominates Dutra Silva in Roland Garros opener; Wawrinka out

The 2016 champion, a quarter-finalist in Paris 12 months ago, has been slowly working his way back to form in the build-up to Roland Garros amid a largely disappointing season blighted by an elbow injury.

And Djokovic, seeded 20th, was a class above his unfancied Brazilian opponent – who, to his credit, had his moments and broke three times – in the French capital, controlling points from the baseline and showing neat touches around the court.

The 12-time grand slam champion can now prepare for a clash with either David Ferrer or Jaume Munar.

Dutra Silva made a great start when a sloppy Djokovic slipped from 0-30 to gift his opponent the first break, only for the former world number one to soon dominate from the middle of the court and hit back in game four with a fine forehand his opponent could only return into the net.

Another chance for Djokovic came and went after a well-controlled smash set up break point in game six, but he did not have to wait long for another break and a 5-3 lead - a drop backhand volley at the net swiftly followed by Dutra Silva going long.

The second set started in identical fashion with Djokovic broken at the first time of asking, but Dutra Silva relinquished the advantage immediately.

Djokovic broke again for a 3-1 lead with a vintage cross-court backhand setting up the opportunity, and - although a phenomenal backhand in game 10 gave Dutra Silva the chance to break back - it was soon a two-set lead.

The writing appeared well and truly on the wall when Djokovic broke for a 3-2 lead in the third, Dutra Silva rushing into a missed forehand before netting a backhand on break point.

Dutra Silva made a fist of it by levelling at 4-4, but once again Djokovic broke straight back before serving out for the match at the first time of asking.

Wawrinka out

Later, A visibly struggling Stan Wawrinka put up a valiant effort but eventually lost to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the opening round.

The 2015 champion, who made the final against Rafael Nadal 12 months ago, entered Roland Garros under an injury cloud after continuing to have issues with his left knee.

He underwent surgery last year to hopefully correct the issue, but has played sporadically so far during the 2018 season.

Wawrinka fought back from losing the first set to take the lead on Monday, only for Garcia-Lopez to hit back and secure a 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 triumph.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Djokovic bt Dutra Silva 6-3 6-4 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Djokovic – 27/29 Dutra Silva – 14/23

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Djokovic – 3/1 Dutra Silva – 2/3

BREAK POINTS WON Djokovic – 6/11 Dutra Silva – 3/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Djokovic – 69 Dutra Silva – 70

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Djokovic – 73/54 Dutra Silva – 59/33

TOTAL POINTS Djokovic – 106 Dutra Silva – 80

Source: OPTA