People are starving to death - Djokovic puts problems into perspective

French Open: Halep survives scare to beat Riske; Djokovic, Dimitrov sail through

The last of Djokovic's 12 grand slams was won at the French Open two years ago and he is yet to hit his stride in 2018, although he progressed to the French Open third round with a straight-sets win against Jaume Munar.

"I think it's all a personal perspective, how you perceive things in life," said Djokovic. "It can be really tough and it can be really easy. Everything starts and ends with us in our minds."

"To sit here and talk about how tough it is and you have people starving to death, this is, for me, there is no point in talking about that. It's just the way it is.

Let’s gooooo 💪 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 30, 2018

"As an athlete I have to face these challenges, I will call them, and if I overcome them or not, it's just a matter of work that I have put in, luck at times, and circumstances that I'm in. And that's it.

"I have achieved so much in my life, and I'm very, very grateful for that. That's all I can say. I don't like to talk anymore about what is tough, what is not tough. I mean, life is great."

Source: OPTA