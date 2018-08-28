US Open: Nadal through as Ferrer retires in final grand slam match

Nadal, the defending champion in New York, was leading the first-round match 6-3 3-4 when Ferrer retired due to a suspected calf injury.

The 2013 French Open runner-up, an apologetic Ferrer – who lost that final to Nadal – confirmed the exit marked his last major appearance.

"I have really good memories here at the US Open," Ferrer said. "This is the last grand slam of my career and I am so sorry because I can't finish the match."

Nadal, who had won 24 of his previous 30 meetings with Ferrer, was always a favourite against his fellow Spaniard.

A pair of breaks in the first set saw 17-time grand slam champion and world number one Nadal grab the opener.

It was Ferrer who broke twice in the second set, but the 36-year-old was unable to continue after one hour and 23 minutes.

Nadal will face Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the second round.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Nadal beat Ferrer 6-3 3-4 ret.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Nadal – 16/22 Ferrer – 16/24

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Nadal – 2/3 Ferrer – 1/4

BREAK POINTS WON Nadal – 3/6 Ferrer – 2/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Nadal – 62 Ferrer – 65

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Nadal – 71/47 Ferrer – 54/50

TOTAL POINTS Nadal – 55 Ferrer – 47