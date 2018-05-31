French Open 2018: Nadal in cruise control as Pella dispatched in Roland Garros; Halep through

The World No 1 needed almost an hour to wrap up the first set, but then quickly stamped his authority on the match as Pella wilted in Paris.

Nadal, a 10-time victor and the defending champion at Roland Garros, was playing exhibition stuff at times and the Spaniard will be aware that sterner tests lie in wait, starting with a third-round tie against Richard Gasquet.

Pella had four opportunities to break in the first game as Nadal made an uncharacteristically sloppy opening.

Laser focus.@RafaelNadal drops just four games en route to defeating Guido Pella 6-2 6-1 6-1. Moves into the third round.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/bKpC2ekHzN — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2018

The Argentine failed to take the chance, though, and, after matching his illustrious opponent early on, was punished in game six - Pella saving two break points before putting a forehand into the net on the third.

Nadal was not as fluent as his usual lofty standards in the opening games, but Pella's impressive resolve was broken again when serving to stay in the opener, saving four set points in a 12-minute game before finally yielding.

Momentum was now truly on Nadal's side and so was luck, a fortunate clip of the net seeing him break early in the second set and a break to love followed en route to a swift 5-0 lead.

Watch the highlights of the big match between Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas. More videos on https://t.co/L0wmcUhyym#RG18 pic.twitter.com/fd0cxFQL6d — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2018

Pella avoided the bagel but was on the back foot again in the third – Nadal earning two break points in game three that he converted with a crunching forehand winner.

Now in full flow, Nadal played a couple more mesmerising forehands to bring up a double-break 4-1 lead, Pella's misery compounded with a double fault when Nadal was on match point.

"It's always a pleasure to come back here to Roland Garros and play matches - it’s my favourite Grand Slam. I love to play on this court for this atmosphere."@Simona_Halep #RG18 pic.twitter.com/bVsDX6Atkx — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2018

Meanwhile, women's World No 1 Simona Halep eased into the third round with an emphatic straight-sets victory over Taylor Townsend.

Halep had to come from a set down to beat Alison Riske on Wednesday in an encounter which was put back due to rain, but had no such trouble in a 6-3, 6-1 thrashing of Townsend.

Last year's runner-up maintained the momentum gained from her first-round fightback, breaking five times in a dominant performance on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 72-ranked Townsend hung in there, but she was no match for Halep, who will take on Andrea Petkovic after coming through two matches in as many days as she eyes a first Grand Slam title.

Mighty Maria 💪



The Russian improves her 2R record at Roland-Garros to a perfect 13-0 with a 7-5 6-4 win over Donna Vekic.#RG18 pic.twitter.com/Gj9R1yCX8D — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2018

Angelique Kerber defeated Ana Bogdan 6-2, 6-3 in just 60 minutes. Also, Maria Sharapova recorded a 7-5, 6-4 win over Donna Vekic.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Nadal bt Pella 6-2, 6-1, 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Nadal – 37/26 Pella – 15/32

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Nadal – 4/3 Pella – 8/4

BREAK POINTS WON Nadal – 7/20 Pella – 0/4

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Nadal – 56 Pella – 54

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Nadal – 85/65 Pella – 66/26

TOTAL POINTS Nadal – 94 Pella – 58

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Halep bt Townsend 6-3, 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Halep - 21/13 Townsend - 9/16

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Halep - 2/0 Townsend - 1/2

BREAK POINTS WON Halep - 5/12 Townsend - 1/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Halep - 63 Townsend - 66

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Halep - 75/58 Townsend - 47/42

TOTAL POINTS Halep - 66 Townsend - 43

Source: OPTA