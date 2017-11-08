Coach Moya claims Rafael Nadal will be fine for ATP Finals

London, Nov 8: Rafael Nadal will be fit and competitive at the ATP Finals despite concerns over a knee injury, according to his coach Carlos Moya.

World number one Nadal had to withdraw ahead of a quarter-final against Filip Krajinovic at the Paris Masters due to a problem with his right knee, casting doubt on his ability to participate in London.

However, Moya provided a boost for a tournament already missing Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, by stating that Nadal - who has never won the season-ending event - will play.

"Rafa is fine, the knee is okay," Moya said in Milan at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

"He stopped just to take no risks. Rafa will be competitive in London because it's the only big tournament he hasn't won."

Nadal has enjoyed a stunning resurgence this year, winning the French Open and US Open to take his career grand slam tally to 16.

The 31-year-old suffered from injury and loss of form over the previous two years, but Moya said he never doubted Nadal would return to the top.

"I expected Rafa to be number one again," he added.

"I'm not surprised because I've seen him training as usual with lots of passion.

"His tennis and his mind has taken him to number one."

