Roger Federer feeling fresh ahead of ATP Finals

New York, Nov 11: Roger Federer said he heads into the ATP Finals fresh after limited matches following the US Open.

The 19-time grand slam champion claimed the Swiss Indoors Basel title for an eighth time – extending his winning streak to 10 – in late October.

That marked just Federer's second tournament after the year's final grand slam, leaving the 36-year-old fresh and ready to go ahead of the season-ending showpiece in London.

"I think yes , probably. But every year feels different and feeling tired and confident is fine too," Federer told a news conference on Friday.

"Everybody I think feels the same way here about this tournament. One more push, then it's over.

"And especially because you don't play like in the Masters 1000 sometimes where you play five in a row. It's like you play one day on, you play one day off.

"For our group we have three times a day off if you were to make the semis. So, it's much easier to push extra on every single match."

Federer is a record six-time Finals champion, but the last of those successes came in 2011.

His chances of winning the title in 2017 may be boosted by the absence of Rafael Nadal, with the world number one battling a knee injury.

"He's the number one player in the world. He's had the best season of us all and he's a superstar of our game. So, naturally, it's a big blow ," Federer said.

"And if he's here, to me, that's already a very good sign. I know maybe he has to be here if he wants to play this event, I get it, but I think because of what I explained before with a day rest in between each match I think also that's big for him to be able to have that day rest and let the knee heal itself a little bit, at least just for a bit.

"So it will be interesting but of course we hope he plays and hope he plays well really."

