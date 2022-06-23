Roger Federer Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Federer Till Now

Federer, who won his first ever grand slam title in 2003, became the first men's singles player to reach the milestone of 20 grand slam titles and also eclipsed the record of 14 grand slams held by Pete Sampras during this quest.

Federer last won a grand slam title in 2018 and has since been caught by rivals Nadal and Djokovic along with whom he has transformed the popularity of Tennis in the past two decades. The trio have won a total of 62 Grand Slam titles between them.

Most Grand Slam Wins Men: Nadal, Federer, Djokovic - List of Most Grand Slam titles in Amateur and Open Era

All three superstars have achieved the career Grand Slam, which means they have won all four Grand Slam titles. However, unlike Nadal, Federer has not won a gold at the Summer Olympics, but the Swiss legend has won a silver in 2012.

Apart from the competition with Nadal and Djokovic, Federer has also been involved in some great matches with Andy Murray, Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi among others.

Nicknamed the FedEx, Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles includes 8 Wimbledon titles, 6 Australian Open titles, 4 US Open titles and a solitary French Open title.

Federer has only achieved 4 out of 20 Grand Slam titles by beating his nemesis Nadal and Djokovic at their peak. He has beaten Nadal in 3 of their 9 grand slam final meetings and won only once in the five final meetings with Djokovic.

Federer has reached the Grand Slam Finals 31 times, winning on 20 occasions and losing eleven times. Now, we take a look at the Grand Slam titles won by Federer since 2003.

List of Roger Federer Grand Slam titles by year, final opponent and score:

YEAR GRAND SLAM OPPONENT SCORE 2018 Australian Open Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7(5-7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 2017 Wimbledon Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 2017 Australian Open Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 2012 Wimbledon Andy Murray 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 2010 Australian Open Andy Murray 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(13-11) 2009 Wimbledon Andy Roddick 5-7, 7-6(8-6), 7-6(7-5), 3-6, 16-14 2009 French Open Robin Soderling 6-1, 7-6(7-1), 6-4 2008 US Open Andy Murray 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 2007 US Open Novak Djokovic 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-2), 6-4 2007 Wimbledon Rafael Nadal 7-6(9-7), 4-6, 7-6(7-3), 2-6, 6-2 2007 Australian Open Fernando Gonzalez 7-6(7-2), 6-4, 6-4 2006 US Open Andy Roddick 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 2006 Wimbledon Rafael Nadal 6-0, 7-6(7-5), 6-7(2-7), 6-3 2006 Australian Open Marcos Baghdatis 5-7, 7-5, 6-0, 6-2 2005 US Open Andre Agassi 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7-1), 6-1 2005 Wimbledon Andy Roddick 6-2, 7-6(7-2), 6-4 2004 US Open Lleyton Hewitt 6-0, 7-6(7-3), 6-0 2004 Wimbledon Andy Roddick 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(7-3), 6-4 2004 Australian Open Marat Safin 7-6(7-3), 6-4, 6-2 2003 Wimbledon Mark Philippoussis 7-6(7-5), 6-2, 7-6(7-3)