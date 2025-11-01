Rohan Bopanna Career Achievements: India's Tennis Legend's Grand Slam Wins, Best Moments By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 16:28 [IST]

Rohan Bopanna, one of India's most accomplished tennis players, has officially announced his retirement from representing India in international tennis on Saturday (November 1).

This decision marks the end of a remarkable career spanning over two decades, where Bopanna emerged as a stalwart of Indian tennis. Despite stepping back from national duties, Bopanna has expressed his intent to continue competing on the ATP circuit, cherishing the sport as long as possible.

Bopanna's glittering career boasts 26 ATP Tour doubles titles, including six Masters 1000 trophies. His crowning achievement came in 2024 when, at the age of 43, he became the oldest first-time World No. 1 in men's doubles history after winning the Australian Open men's doubles title alongside Matthew Ebden. This victory also made him the oldest Grand Slam men's doubles champion in the Open Era. Earlier, in 2017, he won the French Open mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski, marking his first Grand Slam win.

Throughout his career, Bopanna was a consistent performer in Grand Slam events with four runner-up finishes, including two US Open men's doubles finals and two Australian Open mixed doubles finals.

He represented India in three Olympics and was a key Davis Cup player for 21 years, leading India with resilience and skill. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in 2024. His legacy in Indian tennis is one of longevity, excellence, and inspiration for future generations.

Rohan Bopanna rand Slam Best Performance (Doubles)

Australian Open: Champion (2024)

French Open: SemiFinal (2022, 2024)

Wimbledon: Semifinal (2013, 2015, 2023)

US Open: Runners-Up (2010, 2023)

Rohan Bopanna Grand Slam Best Performance (Mixed Doubles)

Australian Open: Runners-Up (2018, 2023)

French Open: Champion (2017)

Wimbledon: Quarter-Final (2011, 2012, 2013, 2017)

US Open: Semifinal (2015, 2024)

Rohan Bopanna Career - 3 Best Moments

Winning the 2024 Australian Open Men's Doubles Title: At nearly 44 years old, Bopanna won his first men's doubles Grand Slam title partnering Matthew Ebden. They defeated Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets (7-6(7-0), 7-5). This victory made Bopanna the oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam doubles title and the oldest first-time ATP world No. 1 in men's doubles.​

Becoming the Oldest ATP Masters 1000 Champion at the 2024 Miami Open: Bopanna, again teaming with Matthew Ebden, won the Miami Open doubles title at age 44. This achievement made him the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion in history, breaking his own record. It highlighted his longevity and consistent high-level performance on the ATP Tour.​

Winning the 2017 French Open Mixed Doubles Title: Alongside Gabriela Dabrowski from Canada, Bopanna won the mixed doubles title at Roland Garros, which was his first Grand Slam victory. This win established him as a Grand Slam champion and a leading figure in Indian tennis.​