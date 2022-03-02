Russian tennis players to compete without flags; Svitolina to donate prize money to Ukrainian army

Initially, top-seeded Svitolina had said that she would not play against Potapova in Mexico or against any Russian or Belarusian opponents untill the tennis governing body barred competitors from those countries using any national symbols, flags or anthems.

But with ITF, ATP and WTA issuing a joint a statement on Tuesday (March 1) confirming that Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at the top level without national flags, Svitolina decided to take the field against Potapova and said that she will donate the prize money she earns at Monterrey Open 2022 to the Ukrainian army.

Svitolina refusing to play Russian and Belarusian players as she demands action from tennis bodies

"Today it was a very special match for me," the 27-year-old said.

"I'm in a very sad mood, but I'm happy that I´m playing tennis here.

"I was focused. I was on a mission for my country," she said.

"From the beginning, it was important to be ready for anything that comes my way."

Svitolina is a two-time Grand Slam semifinalist with 16 career WTA Tour-level singles titles who has been ranked as high as No. 3 and is currently No. 15.

"All the prize money that I'm going to earn is going to be for the Ukrainian army," said Svitolina, who won this tournament in 2020.

The Monterrey Open has $31,000 in prize money for the champion.

Svitolina, who broke serve in the first and third games on the way to a lopsided win over Potapova in 64 minutes, will play against Viktoriya Tomova in the second round.

In her social media post Svitolina had said her objective in demanding tennis follow the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) lead and insist that players from Russia and Belarus are only identified as "neutral athletes" was not against individual competitors.

Olympic body calls for Russia to be excluded from sports

"I believe the current situation requires a clear position from our organisations: ATP, WTA and ITF. As such, we - Ukrainian players - requested to ATP, WTA and ITF to follow the recommendations of the IOC to accept Russian or Belarusian nationals only as neutral athletes, without displaying any national symbols, colours, flags or anthems," Svitolina wrote in her Twitter post.

"Accordingly, I want to announce that I will not play in Monterrey, nor any other match against Russian or Belarusian tennis players until our organisations take this necessary decision."

Svitolina also saluted the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russian players who have all spoken out against the war.

She added: "I do not blame any of the Russian athletes. They are not responsible for the invasion of our motherland. "Moreover, I wish to pay tribute to all the players, especially Russians and Belarusians, who bravely stated their position against the war. Their support is essential."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles on a road to the capital, Kyiv, and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.

(With inputs from Agencies)