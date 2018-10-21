English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Tsitsipas claims maiden ATP crown in Stockholm

By
Stefanos Tsitsipas claims his maiden ATP World Tour crown
Stefanos Tsitsipas claims his maiden ATP World Tour crown

Stockholm, October 21: Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his maiden ATP World Tour crown at the Stockholm Open, ending Ernests Gulbis' fairytale run in Sweden.

Qualifier Gulbis had seen off Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock and John Isner on his way to a first final in four years, but Tsitsipas proved a step too far as the Greek secured a 6-4 6-4 win.

The rising star had lost the two previous finals he had qualified for this year but there was nothing stopping him on Sunday, Tsitsipas sealing the title in 81 minutes.

A tight opening set saw both men serve superbly with break points at a premium. Gulbis missed his in the first game, but Tsitsipas made no mistake when his opportunity came at 5-4.

The second followed a similar trend with neither man able to fashion an opening in the first nine games.

Finally there was a chink of light for Tsitsipas, though, as Gulbis was broken to love to leave his 20-year-old opponent celebrating a first tournament title.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: EVE 0 - 0 CRY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: tennis review atp atp 250
    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 21:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue