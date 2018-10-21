Tsitsipas claims maiden ATP crown in Stockholm

Qualifier Gulbis had seen off Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock and John Isner on his way to a first final in four years, but Tsitsipas proved a step too far as the Greek secured a 6-4 6-4 win.

The rising star had lost the two previous finals he had qualified for this year but there was nothing stopping him on Sunday, Tsitsipas sealing the title in 81 minutes.

A tight opening set saw both men serve superbly with break points at a premium. Gulbis missed his in the first game, but Tsitsipas made no mistake when his opportunity came at 5-4.

The second followed a similar trend with neither man able to fashion an opening in the first nine games.

Finally there was a chink of light for Tsitsipas, though, as Gulbis was broken to love to leave his 20-year-old opponent celebrating a first tournament title.

🎉 Let's make some noise for @StefTsitsipas! 🙌👏The 🇬🇷 next gener wins his 1st ATP 🏆 at the @IntrumSthlmOpen! 🎊 🍾 #NextGenATP pic.twitter.com/KmPHVd4m4d — Next Gen ATP Finals (@nextgenfinals) 21 October 2018