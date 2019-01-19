English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Serena sails into Australian Open last 16

By Opta
Serena Williams eases into Australian Open pre-quarterfinals
Serena Williams eases into Australian Open pre-quarterfinals

Melbourne, January 19: Serena Williams won the battle of the ages against Dayana Yastremska as the former world number one booked a last-16 berth at the Australian Open.

Almost 20 years separated 37-year-old Williams and 18-year-old Yastremska, who was not even born when the American great won the first of her 23 grand slam titles at the 1999 US Open.

And Williams' experience was telling as she overpowered the Ukrainian teenager - featuring in just her second slam main draw - 6-2 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday.

After posting her 10th successive victory without dropping a set at the Australian Open, Williams could face either top seed Simona Halep or sister Venus Williams in the round of 16.

Yastremska, who became the first 2000s-born player to break into the WTA's top 100 last season, looked nervous from the outset, double-faulting twice in the opening game to hand the break straight to seven-time Australian Open champion Williams.

Serving at just 29 per cent did not help but there were flashes of Yastremska's potential and even when she appeared to have done enough to win a point with a well-executed drop shot, Williams stepped up by hitting a stunning winner down the line.

Williams - seeking a record-equalling 24th slam crown - was composed throughout under the Melbourne sun, while Yastremska was overcome with emotion as she fell behind a break in the second set.

And there was only one result from that point, 16th seed Williams sailing through to keep her quest for an eighth Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup alive.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN S Williams bt Yastremska 6-2 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Williams - 20/13 Yastremska - 14/26

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Williams - 8/1 Yastremska - 2/8

BREAK POINTS WON Williams - 5/12 Yastremska - 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Williams - 68 Yastremska - 43

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Williams - 85/50 Yastremska - 62/35

TOTAL POINTS Williams - 60 Yastremska - 38

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue