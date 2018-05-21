Returning Serena Williams steps up Roland Garros training ahead of French Open

The three-time champion has not played competitive tennis since suffering a first-round defeat to Naomi Osaka in Miami, having also been knocked out early of the Indian Wells Masters on her return from giving birth.

Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou acknowledged last week that the 23-time Grand Slam champion made her comeback too soon, but insisted she is heading to Paris to win.

And the 36-year-old was on Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday, having also practiced on the red dirt a day earlier.

La triple championne de Roland Garros, @serenawilliams est de retour et s’entraine actuellement sur le court Philippe Chatrier. #RG18 pic.twitter.com/aOidWeruAO — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 21, 2018

Williams, who travelled to Paris after attending the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in London on Saturday, opted not to play at the Madrid Open or the Internazionali d'Italia in the build up to the second major of the season, instead training at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy.

After her withdrawal from the Madrid Open, which could have begun her clay season, the organisers said: "Serena Williams will not contest the Mutua Madrid Open 2018, needing a greater load of training to return to competition.

"The American has tried until the last minute to be ready to reappear on the clay of the Caja Magica."

Serena then skipped the Italian Open last week with the organisers confirming it by tweeting: "We are so sad to announce that @serenawilliams, a 4-time Champion in Rome, has withdrawn from #ibi18. Obviously we can't wait to see her again on Foro Italico's red clay, perhaps in 2019?"

After her loss to Osaka, Williams controversially skipped the media interaction. She instead released a statement which read: "Every tournament is an opportunity for me to better understand the areas I need to improve to be my best.

"Naomi played a great match and I learn something each time I play. I look forward to continuing my return by progressing every day. "I'm so grateful for my fans who continue to support me every step of this incredible journey."

At the Indian Wells, it was her sister Venus who notched up a 6-3, 6-4 win. Although Serena boasted a 17-11 record against Venus, her last competitive outing before spending time away from the WTA Tour circuit following the birth of her daughter in September. That probably played its part in her loss to Venus.

Source: OPTA