Serena Williams Grand Slams Titles: Complete List of Grand Slams Won By Serena Till Now

The youngest of the Williams sisters, Serena surpassed greats like Steffi Graf (22 titles), Chris Evert (18 titles) and Martina Navratoliva (18 titles) when she went on a spree from 2012 to 2015, winning 8 grand slams in that period.

Serena, who last won a grand slam title in 2017, has beaten her elder sister Venus Williams in 8 finals across different grand slam finals in her early years and has gone past the likes of Maria Sharapova in her recent triumphs.

Most Grand Slam Wins Women: Court, Serena, Graf – Most grand slam titles in Amateur and Open Era

However, the American has not won even once in her last four grand slam finals, having lost to Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu in 2018-19.

Among the 23 grand slam singles titles, Serena Williams has won the Wimbledon and Australian Open seven times each, while she has won the US Open six times and the French Open three times. Serena Willams has also won an Olympic gold medal in 2012.

Serena Williams has reached the singles grand slam finals 33 times, winning 23 times and losing 10 times. Now, we take a look at the singles grand slam titles won by Serena Williams since her very first in 1999.

Serena Williams Grand Slam singles titles by year, final opponent and score YEAR GRAND SLAM OPPONENT SCORE 2017 Australian Open Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 2016 Wimbledon Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 2015 Australian Open Maria Sharapova 6-3, 7-6(7-5) 2015 French Open Lucie Safarova 6-3, 6-7(2-7), 6-2 2015 Wimbledon Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-4 2014 US Open Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-3 2013 French Open Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-4 2013 US Open Victoria Azarenka 7-5, 6-7(6-8), 6-1 2012 Wimbledon Agnieszka Radwanska 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 2012 US Open Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 2010 Australian Open Justine Henin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 2010 Wimbledon Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 6-2 2009 Australian Open Dinara Safina 6-0, 6-3 2009 Wimbledon Venus Williams 7-6(7-3), 6-2 2008 US Open Jelena Jankovic 6-4, 7-5 2007 Australian Open Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-2 2005 Australian Open Lindsay Davenport 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 2004 Wimbledon Maria Sharapova 1-6, 4-6 2003 Australian Open Venus Williams 7-6(7-4), 3-6, 6-4 2003 Wimbledon Venus Williams 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 2002 French Open Venus Williams 7-5, 6-3 2002 Wimbledon Venus Williams 7-6(7-4), 6-3 2002 US Open Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 2001 US Open Venus Williams 2-6, 4-6 1999 US Open Martina Hingis 6-3, 7-6(7-4) Doubles Grand Slam Titles Serena alongside her sister went on to lift the doubles grand slam title 14 times. The Williams sisters are 14-0 in grand slam finals and have also won the Olympic gold medal three times in their career as a pair. Their summer Olympics gold came in 2000, 2008 and 2012. Among the 14 doubles grand slam titles, Serena and Venus have won the Wimbledon six times, the US Open twice, French Open twice and the Australian Open four times. Serena Williams Grand Slam doubles titles by year, partner, final opponent and score: YEAR GRAND SLAM PARTNER OPPONENT SCORE 2016 Wimbledon Venus Williams Timea Babos & Yaroslava Shvedova 6-3, 6-4 2012 Wimbledon Venus Williams Andrea Hlavackova & Lucie Hradecka 7-5, 6-4 2010 Australian Open Venus Williams Cara Black & Liezel Huber 6-4, 6-3 2010 French Open Venus Williams Kveta Peschke & Katarina Srebotnik 6-2, 6-3 2009 Australian Open Venus Williams Daniela Hantuchova & Ai Sugiyama 6-3, 6-3 2009 Wimbledon Venus Williams Samantha Stosur & Rennae Stubbs 7-6(7-4), 6-4 2009 US Open Venus Williams Cara Black & Liezel Huber 6-2, 6-2 2008 Wimbledon Venus Williams Lisa Raymond & Samantha Stosur 6-2, 6-2 2003 Australian Open Venus Williams Virginia Ruano Pascual & Paola Suarez 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 2002 Wimbledon Venus Williams Virginia Ruano Pascual & Paola Suarez 6-2, 7-5 2001 Australian Open Venus Williams Lindsay Davenport & Corina Morariu 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 2000 Wimbledon Venus Williams Julie Halard-Decugis & Ai Sugiyama 6-3, 6-2 1999 French Open Venus Williams Martina Hingis & Anna Kournikova 6-3, 6-7(2-7), 8-6 1999 US Open Venus Williams Chanda Rubin & Sandrine Testud 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 Mixed Doubles Grand Slam Titles Serena Williams has also won the mixed doubles grand slam title twice in her career alongside Belarusian Max Mirnyi. In four finals, Serena and her partner have triumphed twice. Serena has lifted Wimbledon and US Open mixed doubles titles, while she fell short Australian and French Opens. In total, Serena has won 39 grand slam titles in her career so far. Serena Williams Grand Slam doubles titles by year, partner, final opponent and score: YEAR GRAND SLAM PARTNER OPPONENTS SCORE 1998 Wimbledon Max Mirnyi Mahesh Bhupathi & Mirjana Lucic 6-4, 6-4 1998 US Open Max Mirnyi Patrick Galbraith & Lisa Raymond 6-2, 6-2