Serena Williams pulls out of Madrid Open

A 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, Serena made her comeback earlier this year following the birth of her first child last September.

However, after reaching the last 32 in Indian Wells and making a first-round exit from the Miami Open in March, the 36-year-old has not featured in a WTA event.

She was set to compete in the Spanish capital, in an event she has won twice, only for her withdrawal to be confirmed on Thursday.

A statement on the tournament's official website read: "Serena Williams will not contest the Mutua Madrid Open 2018, needing a greater load of training to return to competition.

"The American has tried until the last minute to be ready to reappear on the clay of the Caja Magica."

"We regret the absence of Serena and we wish her a speedy recovery," said tournament director Manolo Santana.

"She is one of the great champions of our sport, she has always offered a show to the tournament and we hope to see her again at the Caja Magica in the future."

Meanwhile, Wimbledon chiefs have admitted they will hold an internal debate to clarify if seven-time champion Serena can be seeded at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Serena is currently 449th in the WTA rankings after taking time off to get married and have her first child last year.

Following the difficult birth of daughter Alexis Olympia, which left the American star fearing she might die after developing blood clots, Serena has played only two singles tournaments.

The 36-year-old lost to her sister Venus in the last 32 at Indian Wells and was beaten by Naomi Osaka in the first round in Miami.

However, Miami Open tournament director James Blake said recently that the 23-time Grand Slam winner had been "punished" for wanting to start a family.

The WTA provides players returning from injury lay-offs or pregnancy with a 'protected ranking' that can be used to enter tournaments, but not for seeding at those tournaments.

Players can enter eight events using the ranking they had when they left, including for two Premier Mandatory events and two Grand Slams. But players who hold the protected ranking for any reason, on both the men's and women's tours, can't be seeded even if their protected ranking merits it.