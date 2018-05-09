After skipping Madrid Open, Serena Williams not ready for Rome return

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion skipped this week's Madrid Open to step up her training, with the French Open fast approaching.

Williams suffered an early exit at Indian Wells on her return from maternity leave in March before she was beaten by Naomi Osaka in the first round of the Miami Open.

Tournament organisers on Wednesday revealed the 36-year-old has opted against starting her clay-court season in Rome.

Williams' latest withdrawal comes less than three weeks before the second major of the year gets under way at Roland Garros.

A tweet from the Internazionali BNL d'Italia account stated: "We are so sad to announce that @serenawilliams, a 4-time Champion in Rome, has withdrawn from #ibi18.Obviously we can't wait to see her again on Foro Italico's red clay, perhaps in 2019?"

Williams controversially skipped the media interaction following the loss in Miami. She later released a statement which read: "Every tournament is an opportunity for me to better understand the areas I need to improve to be my best.

"Naomi played a great match and I learn something each time I play. I look forward to continuing my return by progressing every day.

"I'm so grateful for my fans who continue to support me every step of this incredible journey."

At the Indian Wells, it was her sister Venus who ousted her in the third round. Back then, she said: "I haven't played in over a year. Definitely not less disappointing. I wish it were, but it's not. But then again, I wish it wasn't. Then I wouldn't be who I am. So, I just have a long way to go, and I'm looking forward to the journey."

Wimbledon chiefs, meanwhile, will hold an internal debate to clarify if seven-time champion Serena can be seeded at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

