Shrieking Serena powers into round two

The seven-time champion was far from her fluid best on Number One Court on Monday but her brute strength and game management proved too good for her Dutch opponent.

Rus played her part in a competitive first-round clash with some sweet forehands down the line, however Serena would not be denied as she powered to a 7-5, 6-3 victory.

Serena had not featured since pulling out of the French Open with a pectoral injury and in the opening game she was immediately under pressure, Rus racing to 30-0 on the American's serve.

But in what would become a familiar theme, Serena came storming back and let out her first scream of celebration as she moved 1-0 ahead.

An immediate break for the 25th seed appeared to signal a comfortable progression, however Rus was not downbeat and battled back to level straight away.

Serena was not the most mobile from the baseline but she was able to dominate from deep, her power enabling her to dictate most of the rallies – the deep forehand cross-court a particularly productive weapon.

She needed two mistakes from Rus to move ahead, though, the 27-year-old firing into the net before over-hitting a comfortable forehand to leave Williams roaring in celebration.

Rus threatened to level the match in the second set with some more excellent forehands on the run, the lefty breaking Serena early to lead 3-1.

It was not to be, though, as Serena reeled off five games in a row with a series of punishing groundstrokes, with another Rus error allowing her esteemed opponent to serve for the match.

Serena saw five match points slip by as Rus began swinging with freedom, but it was sixth time lucky for the former number one as her opponent found the net.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Williams bt Rus 7-5 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Williams – 23/29 Rus – 13/16

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Williams – 5/1 Rus – 1/4

BREAK POINTS WON Williams – 4/9 Rus – 2/4

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Williams - 58 Rus - 73

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Williams - 76/45 Rus – 59/44

TOTAL POINTS Williams – 73 Rus – 60