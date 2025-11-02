English Edition
Srishti Kiran Dominates International Junior Circuit With Three Titles In Dominican Republic

Karnataka's Srishti Kiran, a 13-year-old tennis talent, clinched three titles at ITF J30 events in the Dominican Republic, remaining unbeaten throughout. Her success highlights her potential on the international junior circuit.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Karnataka's young tennis sensation, Srishti Kiran, has made waves in the Dominican Republic by securing three titles in just two weeks. The 13-year-old showcased her talent on the international junior circuit by winning both singles and doubles titles at the ITF J30 Cabarete events. Her impressive performance saw her remain unbeaten throughout the tournaments.

In a remarkable display of skill, Srishti won every match in straight sets across the two events. She defeated Argentina's second seed Milagros Belen Laino 6-0, 6-3 in the semi-finals. In the singles final, she overpowered Canada's seventh seed Camille Michel with a commanding 6-0, 6-1 victory.

Srishti Kiran Wins Three Titles in Two Weeks

Before moving to Florida's RPS Academy for advanced training, Srishti laid her foundation in Bengaluru. At RPS Academy, she balances academics with an intensive on-court schedule. Her disciplined training and competitive spirit have been key to her success, according to her coaches at KSLTA.

Partnering with Briana Houlgrave from the Bahamas, Srishti also claimed the doubles title. They defeated the British pair of Jessica Morrison and Ava Moss in the final. Their excellent teamwork and aggressive net play were crucial in securing this championship.

Srishti first gained attention after remaining unbeaten while representing India at the ATF U-12 Girls' Team Championship Finals in August 2023. "Every session on court takes me one step closer to my dream of making India proud on the global tennis stage," says Srishti.

Looking forward, Srishti aims to excel at prestigious events like the Junior Orange Bowl and IMG Academy International Tennis Championships in Florida later this year. These competitions will further test her skills against some of the world's top junior players.

Story first published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 20:41 [IST]
