Sumit Nagal registers biggest win of ATP career, stuns world no.22 Garin in straight sets

Nagal, ranked 150, produced high-class tennis on Wednesday (March 3) to register an impressive 6-4 6-3 second round win over his Chilean rival, who is ranked way above at the 22nd spot in the ATP chart.

Nagal will play Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas, in what will be the Indian's maiden quarterfinal appearance at the ATP Tour level.

Ramos-Vinolas had defeated Domnik Koepfer of Germany 7-5 6-4.

🇷🇸 Kecmanovic d. Monteiro 🇧🇷

🇪🇸 Ramos-Vinolas d. Koepfer 🇩🇪

🇷🇸 Djere d. Delbonis 🇦🇷

🇮🇳 Nagal d. Garin 🇨🇱 — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 4, 2021