Sydney, Brisbane to host ATP Cup

From next year, the tournament will kick-start the ATP World Tour season, with teams from 24 countries to feature over 10 days in six groups of four.

A third capital city is yet to be confirmed alongside Brisbane and Sydney, the latter named as the host for the finals.

"With more than 100 players from 24 nations vying for $22million in prize money and 750 ATP ranking points, the ATP Cup will help us launch the global tennis season every January in Australia," Tennis Australia (TA) chief executive Craig Tiley said on Monday.

The ATP Cup will head to Sydney and Brisbane in 2020 as part of a new vision for Australian summer. https://t.co/LU2tmB7gnx — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 7, 2019