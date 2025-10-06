'Why is Rohit Sharma in the Team?' Former BCCI selector questions India star's inclusion for Australia ODIs

Tennis Premier League: Rohan Bopanna, Luciano Darderi, and Corentin Moutet to spearhead TPL Season 7 By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 13:43 [IST]

Tennis Premier League (TPL) is all set for a landmark Season 7, scheduled to take place from December 9 to 14, 2025, at the Gujarat University Tennis Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This season promises to be a thrilling celebration of tennis excellence, with India's very own 2-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna, World No. 29 Luciano Darderi (Italy), World No. 38 Corentin Moutet (France) and World No.39 Alexandre Muller (France) leading a stellar line-up of global stars joining forces with India's finest players.

As the auction for Season 7 approaches on October 9 in Mumbai, the eight franchises are gearing up to build their squads around these marquee players, setting the stage for one of the most competitive and entertaining seasons in TPL history. Rohan Bopanna, India's tennis icon and two-time Grand Slam champion, who made his TPL debut last year, will represent SG Pipers Bengaluru.

The 45-year-old doubles star, who holds the record as the oldest player to win both a Grand Slam and an ATP Masters 1000 title, continues to embody the league's vision of merging India's elite with global talent to create world-class tennis action.

Joining him is Italy's Luciano Darderi (World No. 29), currently at the peak of his career and set to play for Rajasthan Rangers, along with France's Corentin Moutet (World No. 38), who will represent the Gurgaon Grand Slammers. Adding to the international flavour are Alexandre Muller (World No. 39) and Arthur Rinderknech (World No. 54), strengthening the rosters of Gujarat Panthers and Hyderabad Strikers respectively. T

he lineup also includes Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzhumhur (former World No. 23, current No. 67) leading Yash Mumbai Eagles, Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry (World No. 58) representing GS Delhi Aces, and rising Czech star Dalibor Svrcina (World No. 91) joining Chennai Smashers.

Now in its seventh consecutive season, Tennis Premier League has firmly established itself as one of India's most successful sporting properties, becoming only the fourth league in the country to reach this milestone. Backed by Tennis legends like Leander Paes, Sania Mirza, and Mahesh Bhupathi (CEO- SG Pipers) and Bollywood Celebrities Rakul Preet Singh and Sonali Bendre Behl, TPL continues to revolutionize the way tennis is consumed in India - combining elite sport, entertainment, and digital engagement through its unique format and global player participation.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-founder of TPL, said, "This year we have some of the world's best names like Luciano Darderi, Corentin Moutet and Alexandre Muller alongside our very own Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna. Having athletes of this calibre associated with the league not only raises the level of competition but also inspires the next generation of Indian tennis players."

Mrunal Jain, Co-founder of TPL, added, "The line-up this year reflects the global appeal of TPL, as we have top international stars competing for Indian franchises. Their presence, combined with the passion and skill of Indian players, ensures fans are in for the most competitive and entertaining season yet."

Leander Paes, Brand Ambassador of GS Delhi Aces, shared, "Tennis Premier League has grown into one of India's finest sporting properties, and Season 7 promises to be the most exciting chapter yet. With world-class marquee players competing alongside India's top stars, fans can look forward to electrifying tennis in a truly engaging, spectator-friendly format. I am especially looking forward to the auction to see how the teams shape up this year."

TPL Season 7 Teams

With eight powerhouse franchises - GS Delhi Aces, SG Pipers Bengaluru, Gurgaon Grand Slammers, Chennai Smashers, Yash Mumbai Eagles, Hyderabad Strikers, Gujarat Panthers and Rajasthan Rangers - TPL Season 7 is poised to deliver a week of spectacular tennis, passion, and entertainment like never before.

(An Excerpt from Agency)