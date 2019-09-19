Two-time champion Zhang beaten in Guangzhou

The two-time champion, whose only WTA Tour singles titles have come at this event, came up short as Golubic ran out a 6-3 3-6 6-4 winner.

Sofia Kenin, another seed, staged a remarkable first-set turnaround to ensure she remained in the competition.

The American trailed 5-2 in the opener but rallied to defeat Jasmine Paolini 7-5 6-1.

Former US Open winner Sam Stosur came through 6-2 7-6 (7-1) against Nina Stojanovic, while Anna Blinkova defeated Marie Bouzkova, who had ousted Elina Svitolina.

At the Korea Open, Priscilla Hon stunned Australian compatriot and 2018 runner-up Ajla Tomljanovic in a 6-3 5-7 6-1 win.

The 21-year-old qualifier was playing Tomljanovic for the first time.

Karolina Muchova eased past Timea Babos, as Paula Badosa saw off Patricia Maria Tig.