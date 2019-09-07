English
US Open 2019: Medvedev 'knows how to prepare' for Nadal rematch

By Nicholas Mcgee At Flushing Meadows
After being routed by him at the Rogers Cup last month, Daniil Medvedev knows what to expect from Rafael Nadal at Flushing Meadows.
New York, September 7: Daniil Medvedev's only meeting with Rafael Nadal was a chastening experience, but the Russian feels it was a valuable one as he prepares to renew acquaintances with the 18-time grand slam champion in the US Open final.

Medvedev faced Nadal at the Rogers Cup in his first ATP Masters 1000 final last month and was on the end of a thrashing as the Spaniard cruised to a 6-3, 6-0 win in Montreal.

World number five Medvedev has not lost a match since and will now face Nadal in his maiden major decider following Friday's 7-6, (7-5), 6-4, 6-3 victory over Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals.

Nadal is the heavy favourite for a match in which he will look to move one slam behind Roger Federer's record tally of 20.

However, Medvedev believes he can lean on what he learned from his heavy defeat in Canada as the 23-year-old plots to upset Nadal on Sunday.

"Talking about Rafa, it's tough to find words," Medvedev told a media conference. "So many players and so many people found them before me.

"He's one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport. He's just a machine, a beast on the court. The energy he's showing is just amazing. "To play him in your first grand slam final should be, I want to say, a funny thing. It's not going to be a funny thing, but it's going to be an amazing thing to live."

Asked about his sole previous encounter with Nadal, Medvedev said: "It was a tough one. As I actually said, his energy was much higher than mine. "I had one break point, then he got a break. Then he was only going harder, harder, faster, stronger, and I was only going down. "It's great that I have this experience playing him in the final of a Masters. I know what to expect. I know how to prepare for it."

BAN 205/10 (70.5) vs AFG 342
Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
