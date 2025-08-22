US Open 2025 Draw: Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz before Final? Who can Face Who?

Want people working with me, not against me: Indian 400m Relay Team Coach Jason Dawson Criticises Coaching Interference in Indian Athletics

At the 2025 US Open, Carlos Alcaraz faces a challenging path to a second title, potentially clashing with Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Meanwhile, the women's draw hints at an exciting showdown between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at Flushing Meadows.

Jannik Sinner, the top seed and reigning men's champion following his Wimbledon triumph, is positioned to avoid meeting either Alcaraz or Djokovic until the final. He opens his campaign against Vit Kopriva, with a likely quarterfinal against Jack Draper and a possible semifinal against Alexander Zverev, who is aiming for his third major victory of the year.

Alcaraz, fresh off his Cincinnati triumph, will face American favorite Reilly Opelka in the first round. His route to the final is fraught with tough opponents, including Daniil Medvedev, Ben Shelton, and last year's finalist Casper Ruud, before a potential semifinal against a rested Djokovic, who has been off since Wimbledon.

In the women's draw, Iga Swiatek is viewed as a strong contender to win the title, beginning against Colombia's Emiliana Arango. Coco Gauff looks to add a third Grand Slam to her resume after her French Open win this year, starting against the seasoned Ajla Tomljanovic.

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka looks to defend her title starting against Rebeka Masarova. In the later rounds, she could encounter tough competition from players like Emma Raducanu or Elena Rybakina, who recently defeated Sabalenka in Cincinnati and could meet in the quarterfinals.