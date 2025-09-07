US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

US Open 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz face off in the US Open 2025 men's final in a riveting clash on Sunday (September 7).
This marks their third straight Grand Slam final meeting this year of the duo, after Alcaraz won the French Open and Sinner triumphed at Wimbledon. The rivalry, already historic, reflects the new era of men's tennis with Federer, Nadal retired and Djokovic nearing the end of his career.
Sinner, the reigning champion and world No. 1, has shown relentless consistency, aiming for his fifth Grand Slam title. Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open winner and world No. 2, has been dominant without dropping a set, recently defeating Djokovic in convincing fashion. Their contrasting styles-Sinner's ice-cool precision versus Alcaraz's explosive flair-promise a thrilling contest. With a 9-5 head-to-head favouring Alcaraz, the battle also carries the weight of reclaiming the No. 1 spot and adding to their rivalry's legacy.
Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York
|Country
|Local Time
|TV Channel
|Online Streaming
|India
|11:30 PM IST, Sep 7
|Star Sports Network
|JioHotstar app and website
|UK
|6:00 PM BST, Sep 7
|Sky Sports
|Eurosport
|USA
|6:30 AM EDT, Sep 7
|ESPN
|ESPN +
|Australia
|4:30 AM AEST, Sep 8
|Channel 9
|Stan Sport
|Brazil
|7:30 AM BRT, Sep 7
|ESPN
|ESPN International
|Argentina
|7:30 AM ART, Sep 7
|ESPN
|ESPN International
|Spain
|7:30 PM CEST, Sep 7
|Movistar / Eurosport
|Movistar +
|Italy
|7:30 PM CEST, Sep 7
|Sky Sports
|Sky Sports
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.