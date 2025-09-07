English Edition
US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

By

US Open 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz face off in the US Open 2025 men's final in a riveting clash on Sunday (September 7).

This marks their third straight Grand Slam final meeting this year of the duo, after Alcaraz won the French Open and Sinner triumphed at Wimbledon. The rivalry, already historic, reflects the new era of men's tennis with Federer, Nadal retired and Djokovic nearing the end of his career.

US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming

Sinner, the reigning champion and world No. 1, has shown relentless consistency, aiming for his fifth Grand Slam title. Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open winner and world No. 2, has been dominant without dropping a set, recently defeating Djokovic in convincing fashion. Their contrasting styles-Sinner's ice-cool precision versus Alcaraz's explosive flair-promise a thrilling contest. With a 9-5 head-to-head favouring Alcaraz, the battle also carries the weight of reclaiming the No. 1 spot and adding to their rivalry's legacy.

US Open 2025 Men's Singles Final Schedule: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner

Date & Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York

Preview

  • This is the third Grand Slam final meeting of the season between Alcaraz and Sinner. Alcaraz won the French Open 2025 final while Sinner won Wimbledon 2025.
  • Sinner, world No. 1, is chasing his fifth Grand Slam and second US Open title.
  • Alcaraz, world No. 2, is chasing his sixth Grand Slam and second US Open crown. A win will see him reclaim the No. 1 ATP ranking.
  • Expect a high-quality, intense match in top form from both players.

US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming and Telecast: Where to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner

Country Local Time TV Channel Online Streaming
India 11:30 PM IST, Sep 7 Star Sports Network JioHotstar app and website
UK 6:00 PM BST, Sep 7 Sky Sports Eurosport
USA 6:30 AM EDT, Sep 7 ESPN ESPN +
Australia 4:30 AM AEST, Sep 8 Channel 9 Stan Sport
Brazil 7:30 AM BRT, Sep 7 ESPN ESPN International
Argentina 7:30 AM ART, Sep 7 ESPN ESPN International
Spain 7:30 PM CEST, Sep 7 Movistar / Eurosport Movistar +
Italy 7:30 PM CEST, Sep 7 Sky Sports Sky Sports

Story first published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 19:00 [IST]
