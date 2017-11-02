Vijay Amritraj bonds with Pierce Brosnan

Bengaluru, November 2: It was virtually a bonding of the best from two different fields. Former world no 16 tennis star Vijay Amritraj and Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, who excelled in the role of legendary spy James Bond, met on Wednesday for a quick catching up.

They met in the Jamavar, an upscale Indian street food restaurant in St Mayfair, London, and Amritraj shared the photo of their meeting through his Instagram account.

The Amritaj family and Brosnan share a close bond (no pun intended) as Vijay Amritraj's youngest brother Ashok was involved in the production of Bond films in which Brosnan had starred.

Ashok is the CEO of Hyde Park Entertainment which has close links with Albert R. Brocolli's motion company that produces Bond movies.

Brosnan has starred in four Bond movies - Golden Eye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002) - before Daniel Craig took over.

Brosnan was the fifth actor to portray Bond on the screen after Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore and Timothy Dalton.

Vijay Amritraj too has made a fleeting appearance in a Bond movie - the Roger Moore-starring Octopussy in 1983 under his original name.

On the field, Amritraj had scored wins over legendary players like Rod Laver, Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe on multiple occasions in a career that saw him winning 16 singles titles.