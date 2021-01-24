Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Volandri replaces Barazzutti as Italy's Davis Cup captain

By Pti

Rome, January 24: Former top-25 player Filippo Volandri was named Italy's Davis Cup captain on Saturday (January 23), ending Corrado Barazzutti's 20-year run in charge.

Barazzutti had also previously been Italy's Fed Cup captain, a role he ceded to Tathiana Garbin in 2016 after coaching the women's team to four titles. Barazzutti played on Italy's team that won the Davis Cup in 1976.

The 39-year-old Volandri had been Italy's national technical director since 2018.

"Italian tennis will always be grateful to Corrado Barazzutti for his extraordinary contribution to our movement, first as a player and then as a coach," said Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi.

Italy's team appears to have a bright future with players like Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti.

"At such an important moment for my coaching career I want to thank Corrado, who in 2001 when he was just named captain let me debut in the Davis Cup even though I was still a kid," Volandri said. "I hope I'm able to honor what he did in this position."

More DAVIS CUP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCO 3 - 1 MAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: davis cup italy tennis atp
Story first published: Sunday, January 24, 2021, 10:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 24, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More