Wimbledon 2022, June 27 Order of Play: Live Streaming in India, TV Channel List & Timing in IST

The men's singles competition will not feature Swiss great Roger Federer along with world number one Daniil Medvedev and world number two Alexander Zverev, but the main draw will see the likes of grand slam record holder Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in action.

While Djokovic, who is aiming for his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title, will play on the opening day, Nadal, who looks to keep a calendar slam hopes alive, will take the court on Tuesday (June 28).

Apart from Djokovic, the likes of Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka and Carlos Alcaraz will be among the 64 men in action on the opening day at the All England Club.

In the women's singles competition, Britain's own rising star Emma Raducanu will be in action in the center court, while former champion Angelique Kerber alongside some top seeds like Ons Jabeur, Annet Kontaveit and Maria Sakkari will be seen in action on Monday (June 27).

Now, let's take a look at the order of play, tentative timing of matches in IST, live streaming and telecast information of Wimbledon 2022 in India:

Wimbledon Men’s Singles Matches on June 27, 2022 Match Court No. Timing in IST Tommy Paul vs Fernando Verdasco 4 3:30 PM Maximilian Marterer vs Aljaz Bedene 8 3:30 PM Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vilanos 12 3:30 PM Frances Tiafoe vs Andrea Vavassori 17 3:30 PM Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Ugo Humbert 6 3:30 PM Adrian Mannarino vs Max Purcell 14 3:30 PM Thiago Monteiro vs Jaume Munar 11 3:30 PM Benoit Paire vs Quentin Halys 9 3:30 PM Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Hubert Hurkacz 3 3:30 PM Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Lukas Rosol 15 3:30 PM Cameron Norrie vs Pablo Andujar 2 3:30 PM Enzo Couacaud vs John Isner 18 4:45 PM (Tentative) Alejandro Tabilo vs Laslo Dere 7 4:45 PM (Tentative) Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Kamil Majchrzak 16 4:45 PM (Tentative) Federico Coria vs Jiri Vesely 9 5:30 PM (Tentative) John Millman vs Miomir Kecmanovic 14 5:30 PM (Tentative) Novak Djokovic vs Kwon Soon-woo Center 6 PM Oscar Otte vs Peter Gojowczyk 7 6:45 PM (Tentative) Daniel Altmaier vs Mikael Ymer 8 6:45 PM (Tentative) Tallon Griekspoor vs Fabio Fognini 16 6:45 PM (Tentative) Dusan Lajovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta 15 6:45 PM (Tentative) Jannik Sinner vs Stan Wawrinka 2 6:45 PM (Tentative) Jay Clarke vs Chris Harrison 18 6:45 PM (Tentative) Jan-Lennard Struff vs Carlos Alcaraz 1 6:45 PM (Tentative) Tim van Rijthoven vs Federico Delbonis 11 6:45 PM (Tentative) Alexander Bublik vs Marton Fucsovics 10 7:15 PM (Tentative) David Goffin vs Radu Albot 17 8 PM (Tentative) Taro Daniel vs Sebastian Baez 6 8 PM (Tentative) Ryan Peniston vs Henri Laaksonen 3 8 PM (Tentative) Steve Johnson vs Grigor Dimitrov 12 8 PM (Tentative) Carlos Taberner vs Reilly Opelka 4 8 PM (Tentative) Andy Murray vs James Duckworth Center 9:15 PM (Tentative) - Tentative timing means the match will start after the previous match on the respective court ends. Wimbledon Women’s Singles Matches on June 27, 2022 Match Court No. Timing in IST Jodie Anna Burrage vs Lesia Tsurenko 18 3:30 PM Yiena In-Albon vs Alison Riske 10 3:30 PM Anhelina Kalinina vs Anna Bondar 7 3:30 PM Katerina Siniakova vs Maja Chwalinska 16 3:30 PM Rebecca Marino vs Katarzyna Kawo 10 4:45 PM (Tentative) Aleksandra Krunic vs Sorana Cristea 8 5:30 PM (Tentative) Kaja Juvan vs Beatriz Haddad Maia 12 5:30 PM (Tentative) Camila Osario vs Elise Mertens 4 5:30 PM (Tentative) Clara Tauson vs Mai Hontoma 6 5:30 PM (Tentative) Bernarda Pera vs Annett Kontaveit 2 5:30 PM (Tentative) Jule Niemeier vs Xiyu Wang 11 5:30 PM (Tentative) Kaia Kanepi vs Diane Parry 15 5:30 PM (Tentative) Mirjam Bjorklund vs Ons Jabeur 1 5:30 PM Caroline Garcia vs Yuriko Miyazaki 17 5:30 PM (Tentative) Danielle Collins vs Marie Bouzkova 3 5:30 PM (Tentative) Maddison Inglis vs Dalma Galfi 10 6 PM (Tentative) Magda Linette vs Fernanda Contreras Gomez 17 6:45 PM (Tentative) Tamara Korpatsch vs Heather Watson 3 6:45 PM (Tentative) Belinda Bencic vs Wang Qiang 12 6:45 PM (Tentative) Tamara Zidansek vs Panna Udvardy 6 6:45 PM (Tentative) Martina Trevisan vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto 4 6:45 PM (Tentative) Astra Sharma vs Tatjana Maria 14 7:30 PM (Tentative) Lucia Brozetti vs Ann Li 9 7:30 PM (Tentative) Alison Van Uytvanck vs Emma Raducanu Center 8 PM (Tentative) Maria Sakkari vs Zoe Hives 2 8:45 PM (Tentative) Angelique Kerber vs Kristina Mladenovic 1 8:45 PM (Tentative) Ekaterine Gorgodze vs Irina-Camelia Begu 16 8:45 PM (Tentative) Daria Saville vs Viktoriya Tomova 8 8:45 PM (Tentative) Oceane Dodin vs Jelena Ostapenko 14 8:45 PM (Tentative) Yanina Wickmayer vs Zhu Lin 9 8:45 PM (Tentative) Zhang Shuai vs Misaki Doi 15 8:45 PM (Tentative) Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Swan 18 9:30 PM (Tentative) - Tentative timing means the match will start after the previous match on the respective court ends. Wimbledon 2022 Live Streaming and TV Channel List in India Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network in India via Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Sport Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2HD channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.