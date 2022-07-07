Tennis
Wimbledon Prize Money 2022: Breakdown of the Singles and Doubles tournament prize money

By

The All England Lawn Tennis Club had announced a record £40.35 million GBP ( as prize money for the Wimbledon 2022 with both the Men and Women singles winners taking home £2 million GBP.

The runners-up from both the men's and women's singles tournament, meanwhile, will take home a little more than £1 million GBP, with the semi-finalists also making £535,000 GBP and quarter-finalists also making £310,000 GBP.

Similarly, players of every round in the men's and women's singles competition take home a prize money starting with £50,000 GBP for the first round, £78,000 GBP for second round, £120,000 GBP for third round and £190,000 GBP for round of 16.

Likewise, the men's and women's doubles also take home similar prize money of £540,000 GBP, while mixed doubles winners £124,000 GBP. Now, let's take a look at the breakdown of Wimbledon prize money 2022:

Men's and Women's Singles Prize Money Breakdown

Round Prize Money in GBP Prize Money in INR
Winner £2,000,000 Rs 19 Crore (approximately)
Runners-up £1,050,000 Rs 10 Crore (approximately)
Semi-Finalists £535,000 Each Rs 5 Crore (approximately)
Quarter-Finalists £310,000 Each Rs 3 Crore (approximately)
Fourth Round £190,000 Each Rs 1.8 Crore (approximately)
Third Round £120,000 Each Rs 1.14 Crore (approximately)
Second Round £78,000 Each Rs 74 Lakhs (approximately)
First Round £50,000 Each Rs 48 Lakhs (approximately)

Men's and Women's Doubles Prize Money Breakdown

Round Prize Money in GBP Prize Money in INR
Winners £540,000 Rs 5.11 Crore (Approximately)
Runners-up £270,000 Rs 2.5 Crore (Approximately)
Semi-Finalists £135,000 per pair Rs 1.27 Crore (Approximately)
Quarter-Finalists £67,000 per pair Rs 63.5 Lakhs (Approximately)
Third Round £33,000 per pair Rs 31.3 Lakhs (Approximately)
Second Round £20,000 per pair Rs 19 Lakhs (Approximately)
First Round £12,500 per pair Rs 12 Lakhs (Approximately)

Mixed Doubles Prize Money Break Down

Round Prize Money in GBP Prize Money in INR
Winners £124,000 Rs 1.18 Crore (Approximately)
Runners-up £62,000 Rs 59 Lakhs (Approximately)
Semi-Finalists £31,000 per pair Rs 29 Lakhs (Approximately)
Quarter-Finalists £16,000 per pair Rs 15 Lakhs (Approximately)
Second Round £7,500 per pair Rs 7 Lakhs (Approximately)
First Round £3,750 per pair Rs 3.5 Lakhs (Approximately)

GBP: Great Britain Pound; INR: Indian Rupee

Note: The prize money in INR is based on the current exchange rate.

MORE WIMBLEDON NEWS

Wimbledon Men's Semifinal Preview
Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 18:25 [IST]
