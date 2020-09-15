Rybakina shrugs off jet lag to get revenge on Alexandrova

The 10th seed coasted to a 6-0 6-4 triumph in Rome despite struggling with tiredness, having only recently arrived in Italy after her second-round loss to Shelby Rogers at the US Open.

Monday's victory was particularly sweet for the Kazakh, who had already suffered two defeats to Alexandrova in 2020.

"It was not easy because I just came from America and I'm jet lagged," said Rybakina.

"I had one week to prepare on clay and it's not enough, usually it takes a longer time – but we have to adjust.

"But I'm happy to play matches, and the more I play the better for me. Every match I will find my rhythm and also move better on clay, because it's completely different [to hard courts]."

The 21-year-old was not the only seed to enjoy a straight-sets success, with US Open quarter-finalist Elise Mertens (11) defeating Hsieh Su-wei 6-3 6-1.

A couple of seeds bit the dust as Alison Riske (13) fell to a 5-7 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 loss against Aliona Bolsova, while 16th seed Donna Vekic was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (8-6) by Amanda Anisimova.

Top seed Simona Halep learned who she will face in the second round, with home hope Jasmine Paolini getting the honour after the wildcard saw off Anastasija Sevastova 6-2 6-3.