Sasnovich wins Istanbul Cup opener as Bouchard makes main draw

Istanbul, September 9: Aliaksandra Sasnovich set aside her US Open exit to make a winning start at the Istanbul Cup on Tuesday (September 8).
Sasnovich reached round three at Flushing Meadows in New York, thrashing 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova in her second match before bowing out to Yulia Putintseva.
Back to regular WTA Tour action, swapping US hardcourts for clay in Turkey, 106th-ranked Belarusian Sasnovich began slowly in her clash with Zarina Diyas before improving to beat the Kazakh seventh seed 3-6 7-5 6-1 on Tuesday (September 8).
Polona Hercog, the Slovenian third seed, saw off Turkish hope Berfu Cengiz 6-2 6-3, with wins also for Spain's Paula Badosa and Sara Sorribes Tormo, the latter going through after British fifth seed Heather Watson retired when trailing 3-2 in the opening set.
Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova came through tight three-set contests, with Canada's former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard among the players to battle through qualifying early in the day to reach the main draw.
Highlights of the day 🤩— Tennis Championship Istanbul (@TennisChampIst) September 8, 2020
Günün öne çıkanları 🤩@wta @TTForgtr #tennischampistanbul pic.twitter.com/rx4sxIyF1k
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.