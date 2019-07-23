Siniakova halted by rain, Parmentier out in Palermo

Siniakova, the third seed in Latvia, was impressing in the final match of the day, leading Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 4-3, when the match was suspended due to a downpour.

The duo will be forced return to the court on Tuesday.

Gasparyan will not be back, though, as she retired when trailing 6-4 4-6 4-0 to Irina Bara.

Diana Marcinkevica ensured there would be a home representative in the next round with a 6-4 6-3 win over Kamilla Rakhimova, while Dalila Jakupovic won the other main-draw match 6-3 7-6 (7-5) against Ana Bogdan.

Pauline Parmentier, who notably defeated Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon, fell at the first hurdle at the Palermo International.

The fifth seed went out to Paula Badosa 6-4 7-6 (7-4), but fourth seed Tamara Zidansek fared better, beating Lara Arruabarrena 6-2 6-3.