English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Siniakova halted by rain, Parmentier out in Palermo

By
Katerina Siniakova
Katerina Siniakova was impressive in the final match of the day when the match was suspended due to a downpour.

London, July 23: Poor weather stopped Katerina Siniakova as she led at the Baltic Open, where Margarita Gasparyan departed on Monday.

Siniakova, the third seed in Latvia, was impressing in the final match of the day, leading Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 4-3, when the match was suspended due to a downpour.

The duo will be forced return to the court on Tuesday.

Gasparyan will not be back, though, as she retired when trailing 6-4 4-6 4-0 to Irina Bara.

Diana Marcinkevica ensured there would be a home representative in the next round with a 6-4 6-3 win over Kamilla Rakhimova, while Dalila Jakupovic won the other main-draw match 6-3 7-6 (7-5) against Ana Bogdan.

Pauline Parmentier, who notably defeated Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon, fell at the first hurdle at the Palermo International.

The fifth seed went out to Paula Badosa 6-4 7-6 (7-4), but fourth seed Tamara Zidansek fared better, beating Lara Arruabarrena 6-2 6-3.

More TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The stirring story of Rahul Chahar
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: tennis review wta wta tour
Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue