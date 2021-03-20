Tennis
Third seed Zheng beaten by Li in Monterrey Open quarterfinals

By Ben Somerford
Zheng Saisai
Zheng Saisai was the latest top seed to bow out at the Monterrey Open.

Monterrey, March 20: Eighth seed Ann Li toppled the top remaining seed Zheng Saisai in the quarterfinals of the Monterrey Open on Friday, throwing the field wide open.

Li triumphed 7-5 6-1 over third seed Zheng, who held the highest rank of all remaining players after Sloane Stephens and Nadia Podoroska's first-round exits.

World number 52 Zheng struggled to win on her first serve, with Li converted five of seven break points.

Fernandez cruises into Monterrey QFs, Sorribes Tormo benefits from walkover

American Li, who is ranked 72nd in the world, will next face Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic, who beat Russia's Anna Kalinskaya 6-2 6-4.

On the other side of the draw, Canadian Leylah Fernandez defeated Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova 7-5 6-3 and will face seventh seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in the other semi-final.

Sorribes Tormo, who is now the highest ranked remaining player, defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3 7-5.

Read more about: tennis review wta wta tour
Story first published: Saturday, March 20, 2021, 10:40 [IST]
