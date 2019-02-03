A clash of youth and experience as Ahmedabad Defenders face Black Hawks Hyderabad in the Pro Volleyball League

Ahmedabad Defenders will be banking on their experience with GR Vaishnav and Gurinder Singh from the Indian national team setup and Serbian International Novika Bjelica in the ranks.

Speaking on the eve of their first match Ahmedabad Defenders captain, Ranjit Singh said, “I feel the league is giving an opportunity to all the players to showcase what we are capable of to a larger audience. As far as our first match goes, I believe that we have a slight advantage as our team is more experienced and that plays a key role."

The league, which is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India, began on February 2 where Kochi Blue Spikers beat U Mumba Volley 4-1 on Day 1.

Black Hawks Hyderabad will have a point to prove being the youngest team of the league with more than five players below the age of 23.

Skipper Carson Clark felt that the league is extremely exciting and different from anything he has experienced before. “The format is really interesting and nothing is known to us from the beginning so all we can do is focus on ourselves and the way we approach the game. We are all very excited about the first match and the team will only get better after every match. We shouldn’t forget that the key focus is to win the championship in the end.” said Clark.

Six franchises will be vying for the RuPay Pro Volleyball League title in the first edition.

The match will be broadcast live on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3

Live Streaming on SONY LIV from 7:00 PM IST.

Source: Press Release