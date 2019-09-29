10 amazing facts about former WWE women’s champion Ronda Rousey

Her absence has also slowed down the so-called Women’s Evolution, a little bit. There’s no update on when she could be back as a wrestler. But we will still get to know about her on a personal note through the hit reality series named Total Divas.

The popular show jointly produced by WWE and Bunim Murray Productions will start airing the ninth installment on E Network from Wednesday, October 2 onwards. Ronda Rousey is billed as the new face of this season overshadowing regular names like The Bella Twins or Natalya.

There are no doubts over the mainstream popularity that The Rowdy One possesses as the show-makers are looking forward to bank on that to break previous TV ratings via her presence.

Before getting an up-close-and-personal-look of Ronda Rousey on E, you may want to have a look at 10 of the most amazing facts of her life,

Ronda Rousey is an Olympic medalist

This woman was born to become a fighter since day one of stepping foot in the sports industry. Ronda Rousey holds the unique accolade of being the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in judo during the 2008 summer games in Beijing by capturing the bronze. It was one-of-its-kind back a decade ago that handed her mainstream fame at an early age.

First woman signee for UFC

The tag of being an Olympian made UFC promoters running behind her with tons of money. Sooner Ronda Rousey was known as the first female athlete to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2012. This is the place where she started to showcase incredible athleticism and thereby earn global fame.

Only female UFC Hall of Famer

Signing with the biggest Mixed Martial Arts as the first female representative was just a prelude of things to come. Ronda Rousey soon became the inaugural UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship which she kept holding for three years with an undefeated streak of 12-0. No wonder that she has also become the first-ever woman to enter the UFC Hall of Fame. She was also voted the best female athlete of all time, as per a poll conducted by ESPN in 2015.

Longest reign with WWE Raw women’s championship

Ronda’s sport-career hit a new high after she decided to sign with the WWE which was a long time coming. Entering the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world, she captured the WWE Raw women’s championship at Summerslam 2018. (It was her second PPV match, only) The title reign lasted for 232 days which is the longest in the history of Raw women’s division. The day where it ended has also been a historic occasion where three women superstars main-evented the grandest event of the year, Wrestlemania.

The season behind only All-Women WWE pay-per-view

Ronda Rousey has been the most fighting champion that WWE’s female division has ever seen. She defeated every single one name of the Raw roster to show her dominance and thereby forcing the audience to tune in to watch the flagship show, every week. This, in turn, produced the first-ever All-Women Evolution pay-per-view event, a reality. Hailed as the most critically acclaimed show of 2018, WWE did not dare to bring it back since she is not present, this year.

Her nickname is borrowed from a WWE legend

Ronda Rousey has been a lifelong WWE fan. The late great 'Rowdy’ Roddy Piper was her favorite as she borrowed the tag from the veteran superstar. Even in her UFC days, people used to call her as The 'Rowdy’ One which was carried forward in WWE. She even met Piper who personally approved the in-ring name.

Ronda is married to former MMA colleague

We have seen on WWE TV that Ronda Rousey is married to former MMA star and her UFC colleague, Travis Browne. The duo tied the knot in Hawaii (Travis' home state) in August 2017. Their relationship details will be a key attraction for Total Divas fans. Also, they will get to see Ronda's stepsons Keawe Browne and Kaleo Brown during the show's upcoming season.

The couple lives in a ranch outside LA

Travis and Ronda live life in a very unique place which is long away from urban life. They live in a sustainable home ranch in the outskirts of Los Angeles, California (Ronda’s home state) named Browne Acres. A varied collection of farm animals accompany them in their quiet lifestyle where they have rings set up within for training sessions.

She is an animal-lover

Their living style is well-enough to indicate how much love Ronda Rousey possesses for animals. Apart from the furry farm inhabitants (goats, chickens, ducks and a cow), Browse Acres is home to several domestic pets, too. Ronda has recently shared a story of finding a stray dog during a tour and taking it to the farmhouse. She also claimed the dog named Roadie to be her baby showing pure affection to the animal.

She is addicted to video-games

Ronda is fond of video games since her childhood days. Whenever she returns from a long tour, she gets busy on her PlayStation which appears to be relaxing sessions for her. Ronda had voiced the character of Sonya Blade in video game series Mortal Kombat's latest edition which released earlier this year.