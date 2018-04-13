15 superstars added to WWE Network-exclusive Greatest Royal Rumble

Now, there's good news for the fans as the WWE has confirmed that two more legends will be appearing on the show. As per the latest announcements from the company’s website, a total number of 15 superstars were added to the battle royal match to take place on that night. Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho were seen on the list.

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, streaming LIVE Friday, April 27 at 12 PM ET/9 PM PT only on @WWENetwork! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/eXRAXd1kwq — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018

This is what was posted on WWE.com,

“Fifteen WWE Superstars, including Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Baron Corbin, four-time Tag Team Champions The New Day, and three-time World Heavyweight Champion and 9-time Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho, have officially entered the first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match, which will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST.”

Apart from these names, the regular names from the roster like Apollo, Shelton Benjamin, Sin Cara, Elias, Chad Gable, Goldust, Titus O’Neil, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler were also confirmed to compete in this match. But, the two specifically mentioned names are certainly expected to add more hype for the night like never before.

Kurt Angle emerged as the victorious one alongside Ronda Rousey in his Wrestlemania encounter against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. He will look for his first Rumble win. On the other hand, Chris Jericho has been away from the company for a long time. Since he is not under a contract with the WWE, it is expected that he will make a one-off appearance at the Network special event.

WWE tries to bring a PPV kind of feeling to the Greatest Royal Rumble event and with that in mind, seven championship matches have been announced for the night. The confirmed contests are The Hardyz vs The Bar for the Raw Tag-Team Titles and Seth Rollins vs Samoa Joe vs Finn Balor vs The Miz in a fatal-4-way Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship. Also, John Cena vs. Triple H is confirmed in a singles match. These two legends will compete in a match for the first time after 8 years.