2020 Money in the Bank competitors and WWE title feud revealed on Raw

The schedule for the first post-WrestleMania PPV has been kept intact despite the host venue canceling the show in Baltimore. So, WWE announced a few competitors for 2020 Money In The Bank on last night's Raw.

The show which took place at the Performance Center witnessed Asuka defeat Ruby Riott, Shayna Baszler defeat Sarah Logan and Nia Jax defeat Kairi Sane to earn their respective spots in the opportunistic match.

Six women will be participating in the scheduled match from which three will be determined during this week's episode of SmackDown on FOX.

WWE has announced just one women's division qualifying match between Dana Brooke and Naomi from the blue brand. This Friday night, we will also see a men's division qualifying match on SmackDown where Cesaro will take on Daniel Bryan.

Meanwhile, three more qualifying matches have been announced for Raw, next week. As noted on the show the men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match will receive three new names next Monday night as the following qualifiers will happen - Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, and MVP vs. Apollo Crews.

Here is how the scheduled ladder matches stands for now:

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

MVP or Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black or Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio or Murphy vs. Cesaro or Daniel Bryan vs. TBA vs. TBA

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke or Naomi vs. TBA vs. TBA

A big feud was also teased last night over the WWE Championship after what transpired following the main event of WWE Raw. It looks like Seth Rollins will be the first challenger of Drew McIntyre after his vicious actions towards the champion.

Drew McIntyre addressed the WWE Universe for the first since the big title win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. He was interrupted by United States Champion Andrade, who returned from a rib injury setting up a non-title champion vs. champion main event match which McIntyre won via his pendant Claymore Kick.

Once the match was over, Drew McIntyre stood tall until Seth Rollins made his presence felt and attacked out of nowhere. He planted McIntyre with two Stomps to feast on the carcass left by Andrade through his HammerLock DDT. This sent Raw went off the air indicating what the lineup could be for the next WWE title match.

The first match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre could take place at the 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 10. It should air live from the empty WWE Performance Center which is yet to be confirmed.