5 potential main event matches for WWE Wrestlemania 34

Bengaluru, January 14: With the Wrestlemania 34 season approaching, the speculations are high about the marquee matches that will take place on the show. This is one time of the year where part-timers in the company will return to be part of the main events of the show.

As this is the biggest event of the year, huge storylines are kept in-store for this show. This year, it is scheduled to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and here are the rumoured 5 big matches.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

This main event is said to be fixed even before last year's Wrestlemania.

The storyline would be set up in a way where the Undertaker-slayers will clash at Wrestlemania for the Universal Championship. Reigns will be the one to finally topple the beast from his title reign to have a championship coronation.

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Ever since Nakamura arrived on Smackdown Live, the fans have been waiting for this dream match. If Styles continues to hold the title all the way through Wrestlemania then there's no other rightful contender for him other than the Artist.

This match would a perfect culmination between the charismatic pro-wrestlers of this generation under the banner of biggest pro-wrestling promotion.

Triple H vs. Braun Strowman

At the end of Survivor Series 2017, Strowman attacked Triple H to hint that this match may happen at Wrestlemania. It is certain that after Kane and Big Show, Strowman will be the resident monster of the WWE in the future.

So, there's no better way to put him in the spotlight other than by having a main event match with The Game and letting him beat Triple H at the grandest stage.

Daniel Bryan vs. Shane McMahon

If the recent ongoings on Smackdown Live are any hints then this match will happen at Wrestlemania. This might be a strategy by the WWE officials to retain Bryan in the company and let him return to in-ring competition.

NOLA is the place where the YES movement reached its top and it is likely to happen, once again.

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Every year when the Wrestlemania season is around the corner, this is the dream match that the WWE fans want to see. The chances are really high this year with none of them engaged in a storyline, for now.

So, we can certainly expect this dream match happening, according to the widespread rumours. The most probable date of the storyline to kick-off is on January 22nd, Raw's 25th anniversary where both of them are booked to return.