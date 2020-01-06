English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

5 WWE returns that could happen on Road to WrestleMania 36

By Raja
WWE Hall of Famer Edge (image courtesy WWE.com)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, Jan 6: Royal Rumble is often noted as the most unpredictable night of the year which deals with surprises. So there's no better way to shock the fans with multiple returns around this time which can also make a big impact on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

We should also note that unlike the last few years, several WWE legends are expected at this time to get inserted into the WrestleMania 36 match card, perhaps. With that being said, here are the five names who are heavily rumoured to make WWE returns and feature in action in between Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 36.

Hulk Hogan

Reports around an in-ring return for Hulk Hogan became viral around Crown Jewel PPV. Following that show, he started pushing hard to get one final match in WWE at WrestleMania 36 and openly admitted it during a recent interview with Wrestling Academy. Since the showcase of immortals takes place in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, he wishes to get a proper send-off on this occasion.

Probably, his wish has been granted which is why he's been teasing that something big is going to happen soon. Owing to this, The Hulkster is hitting the gym regularly to get his 'pythons' back in shape. The jacked body of the 'Immortal One' can't wait to unload on someone as the question remains who do WWE wants to put against him through the Road to WrestleMania.

Goldberg

Goldberg

Goldberg was back in competition in WWE at Super ShowDown which was perhaps the worst match of his career. However, he got to erase that history by squashing Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019. But that is definitely not the last time that we have seen him delivering spears and Jackhammers inside the squared circle.

Slice Wrestling gave the latest updates that Vince McMahon and Goldberg are having discussions regarding a comeback match at WrestleMania 36. This is that time of the year where the legends are called back to TV to set up the biggest event. Hence, the former WCW franchise can show up anytime depending on the creative plans.

The former Universal Champion can be booked through multiple options if he returns on the road to WrestleMania. Programs are being nurtured for the Hall of Famer with the likes of Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. We have to wait for a few weeks to know about the exact storyline reserved for him if he does make the return.

CM Punk

CM Punk

Although, CM Punk said there are 'bridges to be crossed' which is time-consuming from his perspective, the pro-wrestling circuit just can't wipe out his comeback around the WrestleMania season. At present, he is a FOX employee who works for the channel to discuss the contents of WWE programming which do not have any connection with the Vince McMahon owned company.

However, rumours are there suggesting that he has already signed a secret contract with WWE to make his return to the storyline. Royal Rumble seems the most likely place where 'return of the century' can finally become a reality.

Wrestling fans will keep their fingers crossed with this hope that WWE will break the ice with the Straight Edge Superstar so that he can be seen in a match at WrestleMania 36.

Edge

Edge

Never in a million years, WWE Universe has thought of seeing Edge coming back to competition until SummerSlam 2019 arrived.

In front of a jam-packed hometown crowd of Toronto, The Rated R Superstar returned to execute a picture-perfect spear letting the fans go wild. It was the first time he went physical since retirement in 2011 which fuelled up the speculation of his in-ring comeback.

According to PWInsider.com, Edge later inked a new deal with WWE and also consulted with the company's medical facility in Pittsburgh to get cleared by WWE Wellness Policy head, Dr. Joseph Maroon.

Slice Wrestling has given recent updates stating that Edge will perform in a match at WrestleMania 36 and the buildup for the match should begin closely around Royal Rumble.

John Cena and Seth Rollins are the two rumoured opponents for the Ultimate Opportunist who is expected to bring a Ruthless Aggression Era feel, to the WWE contents. There are also chances that he may enter the Royal Rumble match to end all the speculations around him.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe raw wwe smackdown sports
Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 14:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue