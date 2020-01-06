5 WWE returns that could happen on Road to WrestleMania 36

They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life pic.twitter.com/nd1ccTy7kS — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 4, 2020

Hulk Hogan

Reports around an in-ring return for Hulk Hogan became viral around Crown Jewel PPV. Following that show, he started pushing hard to get one final match in WWE at WrestleMania 36 and openly admitted it during a recent interview with Wrestling Academy. Since the showcase of immortals takes place in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, he wishes to get a proper send-off on this occasion.

Probably, his wish has been granted which is why he's been teasing that something big is going to happen soon. Owing to this, The Hulkster is hitting the gym regularly to get his 'pythons' back in shape. The jacked body of the 'Immortal One' can't wait to unload on someone as the question remains who do WWE wants to put against him through the Road to WrestleMania.

Goldberg

Goldberg was back in competition in WWE at Super ShowDown which was perhaps the worst match of his career. However, he got to erase that history by squashing Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019. But that is definitely not the last time that we have seen him delivering spears and Jackhammers inside the squared circle.

Slice Wrestling gave the latest updates that Vince McMahon and Goldberg are having discussions regarding a comeback match at WrestleMania 36. This is that time of the year where the legends are called back to TV to set up the biggest event. Hence, the former WCW franchise can show up anytime depending on the creative plans.

The former Universal Champion can be booked through multiple options if he returns on the road to WrestleMania. Programs are being nurtured for the Hall of Famer with the likes of Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. We have to wait for a few weeks to know about the exact storyline reserved for him if he does make the return.

CM Punk

Although, CM Punk said there are 'bridges to be crossed' which is time-consuming from his perspective, the pro-wrestling circuit just can't wipe out his comeback around the WrestleMania season. At present, he is a FOX employee who works for the channel to discuss the contents of WWE programming which do not have any connection with the Vince McMahon owned company.

However, rumours are there suggesting that he has already signed a secret contract with WWE to make his return to the storyline. Royal Rumble seems the most likely place where 'return of the century' can finally become a reality.

Wrestling fans will keep their fingers crossed with this hope that WWE will break the ice with the Straight Edge Superstar so that he can be seen in a match at WrestleMania 36.

Edge

Never in a million years, WWE Universe has thought of seeing Edge coming back to competition until SummerSlam 2019 arrived.

In front of a jam-packed hometown crowd of Toronto, The Rated R Superstar returned to execute a picture-perfect spear letting the fans go wild. It was the first time he went physical since retirement in 2011 which fuelled up the speculation of his in-ring comeback.

According to PWInsider.com, Edge later inked a new deal with WWE and also consulted with the company's medical facility in Pittsburgh to get cleared by WWE Wellness Policy head, Dr. Joseph Maroon.

Slice Wrestling has given recent updates stating that Edge will perform in a match at WrestleMania 36 and the buildup for the match should begin closely around Royal Rumble.

John Cena and Seth Rollins are the two rumoured opponents for the Ultimate Opportunist who is expected to bring a Ruthless Aggression Era feel, to the WWE contents. There are also chances that he may enter the Royal Rumble match to end all the speculations around him.