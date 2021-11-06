English
AEW announcements for Dynamite; Full Gear 2021 updated card

By
File photo. Credit: WWE.com
File photo. Credit: WWE.com

Bengaluru, Nov. 6: Next week, AEW will present the go-home episode of Dynamite for Full Gear 2021. The potential main event segment of the weekly night has been announced where World Champion Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page will sign their contractual agreement ahead of their title match at the PPV.

Adam Page earned his Number-One Contender’s spot when he won the Casino Ladder Match, last month. At present, Omega is the longest titleholder in AEW history as he held the world title for the past 339 days.

Meanwhile, the below-mentioned card has been announced for next week’s Dynamite:

*AEW World Championship Contract signing between Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page

* PAC vs. Dax Harwood

* Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Rebel vs. Tay Conti, Anna Jay & Thunder Rosa

* Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin & Lio Rush

* Bryan Danielson vs. NJPW sensation Rocky Romero

Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk matchup has been added to AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The storyline for this match was built last week when Kingston digested a loss from Bryan Danielson in their World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal match.

After the match, Kingston interrupted Punk’s interview with Tony Schiavone. Kingston confronted Punk in the backstage area where several people had to separate them. During Rampage, the two had a face-off to make the match, official.



Additionally, Jurassic Express will team up with Christian Cage for Falls Count Anywhere contest to SuperKliq (The Young Bucks and Adam Cole). Cage set this matchup after performing a Con-Chair-To to Cole earlier this week.

The updated card for AEW Full gear 2021 stands as follows:

AEW World Championship:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

AEW Women’s World Championship:

Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship:

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. FTR

World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals:

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Minneapolis Street Fight:

Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert

Falls Count Anywhere:

Jurassic Express & Christian Cage vs. SuperKliq (The Young Bucks and Adam Cole)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Also during this week’s Rampage, TBS Women’s Championship Tournament’s opening-round matches got concluded with Red Velvet defeating The Bunny with the Final Slice.

Velvet will now face Jade Cargill in the quarterfinals. The finale of this tourney will take place on Wednesday, January 5, when Dynamite moves to TBS from TNT.



The updated bracket for the quarterfinal matches stands as follows for the inaugural TBS Women’s Championship tournament:

*Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa

* Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill

* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

* Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho
Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 13:08 [IST]
