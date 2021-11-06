AEW announcements for Dynamite; Full Gear 2021 updated card

Bengaluru, Nov. 6: Next week, AEW will present the go-home episode of Dynamite for Full Gear 2021. The potential main event segment of the weekly night has been announced where World Champion Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page will sign their contractual agreement ahead of their title match at the PPV.
Adam Page earned his Number-One Contender’s spot when he won the Casino Ladder Match, last month. At present, Omega is the longest titleholder in AEW history as he held the world title for the past 339 days.
Next Wednesday @annajay___ , @TayConti_ and myself get to take on The Three Stooges! @AEW @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/a8ZpmJ1rDE— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 6, 2021
Meanwhile, the below-mentioned card has been announced for next week’s Dynamite:
*AEW World Championship Contract signing between Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page
* PAC vs. Dax Harwood
* Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter & Rebel vs. Tay Conti, Anna Jay & Thunder Rosa
* Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin & Lio Rush
* Bryan Danielson vs. NJPW sensation Rocky Romero
Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk matchup has been added to AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The storyline for this match was built last week when Kingston digested a loss from Bryan Danielson in their World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal match.
After the match, Kingston interrupted Punk’s interview with Tony Schiavone. Kingston confronted Punk in the backstage area where several people had to separate them. During Rampage, the two had a face-off to make the match, official.
#AEWFullGear anybody??? We ready. #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/9AMXzSLUdw— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 6, 2021
🍰 🔪 gets the win for @Thee_Red_Velvet and she will face @Jade_Cargill in the quarterfinals of the TBS Women's Championship Tournament! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/D1J1vXGQgr— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 6, 2021
