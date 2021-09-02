AEW Dynamite (2/9/21) results: CM Punk gets physical for first time in 7 years

The show was highlighted by CM Punk, who made another appearance in his hometown of Chicago and this time opted to go physical to the delight of the crowd.

The longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era initially came out to cut a promo on his upcoming match with Darby Allin at AEW All Out. He then sarcastically asked the fans in attendance if they weren sick of seeing him again.

Punk then doubted his chances against Allin this Sunday as he hasn’t wrestled in nearly a decade. The crowd gave him some courage as they broke out with “you still got it!” chants.

Suddenly, 2point0 and Daniel Garcia hit the ring to attack the Chicago-native. Allin and Sting came out to make the save as they would execute Coffin Drop and Scorpion Death Drop moves, respectively.

Then Punk connected with a Go to Sleep on Jeff Parker of 2point0. This is the first time Punk hit his finisher in over seven years (The ex WWE Superstar allegedly made an indie appearance in 2019 to hit a GTS under a mask although his identity remains unconfirmed).

Once the beatdown was over, Punk and Allin had a tense staredown but things never went physical between the two of them. Sting would have a mic, claiming that he's honored to share the ring with someone like CM Punk.

The WWE Hall of Famer also informed that he would root for Darby this Sunday from backstage, as he won’t be at ringside for the match.

Darby will face Daniel Garcia this Friday on AEW Rampage before squaring off against CM Punk this Sunday at All Out in what marks the latter's first official wrestling match since 2014’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Check out results from other segments of this week’s AEW Dynamite that took place at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

– Santana and Ortiz defeated FTR.

– MJF cut a promo on ending Chris Jericho's wrestling career at AEW All Out.

– Orange Cassidy defeated Jack Evans. (After the match, Hardy Family Office attacked Cassidy, but they were fended off by Jurassic Express, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta)

– Eddie Kingston cut a promo on ending Miro's TNT Title run at All Out.

– Chris Jericho was interviewed by Jim Ross where he cited reasons why MJF isn't the person to end his career at All Out.

– PowerHouse Hobbs defeated Brian Cage after Ricky Starks hit Cage with the FTW Championship belt.

– QT Marshall called out “The Big Show” Paul Wight to the ring, ahead of their match at All Out. Wight was immediately attacked by QT’s men after the appearance.

Wight managed to take them out when WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn and his sons came to Wight’s rescue in the ring. But Billy then turned heel after attacking Wight with a Steel Chair. QT and his men re-entered the ring as QT took out Wight with his RKO / Diamond Cutter finisher.

– AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker announced that she has big free agent news (indicating his boyfriend Adam Cole jumping ship to AEW from WWE NXT) as someone has signed a long-term deal with AEW. Britt then revealed that it’s herself.

– Tay Conti defeated Penelope Ford. After the match, Penelope and Allie attacked Tay, but Anna Jay made her return to make the save.

– The Elite defeated Lucha Brothers and Jurassic Express in AEW Dynamite main event. The Elite kept on beating their opponents after the match.

Impact World Champion Christian Cage tried to make the save, but he was outnumbered. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Elite beat down Lucha Brothers and Christian with Kendo Sticks to end the show.