AEW Full Gear 2022: Big return and Title Matches confirmed for PPV

lekhaka-Arindam pal

One of the top factions of the All Elite Wrestling promotion, The Elite – Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been confirmed to make their much-anticipated return to TV during AEW Full Gear 2022, later this week.



Due to backstage issues unfolding at AEW All Out 2022 PPV event, The Elite was removed from AEW TV in early September. AEW then teased their return last week on Dynamite via a promo clip that had Omega and The Bucks suddenly appearing in front of the PPV poster.



Last night on Dynamite, Death Triangle – Pac and The Lucha Brothers (Penta and Rey Fenix) successfully defended the AEW trios title against Darius Martin, Dante Martin, and AR Fox. PAC then cut a promo after the match and issued a challenge for The Elite.



The cameras then turned to the big screen where AEW confirmed that Omega and his long-time buddies will indeed return at Full Gear to take on Fenix, Penta, and Pac in the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Match.



It should be noted that The Elite never lost the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championships. Instead, they were stripped of their titles over their involvement in the aforementioned brawl that took place at AEW All Out. It also featured CM Punk, who is still suspended.





AND NOW IT'S OFFICIAL!!!!!!!!!!!! #AEWDynamite THE ELITE RETURN AT AEW FULL GEAR AGAINST DEATH TRIANGLE!! pic.twitter.com/ia641nk7Jc — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) November 17, 2022

#Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs offers the #ROH World TV Champ a challenge, but TNT Champion @RealWardlow isn't about to sit idly by, as mayhem ensues!



It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/D5ozuUDhZm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022

After their fiery confrontation on #AEWDynamite, it has been made official: Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D will go one-on-one with @Saraya at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV in Newark, NJ at @prucenter on Saturday, November 19 at 8pm ET!



🎟 Tickets are ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/IcdbkilQs0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022

While The Elite gets an unprecedented shot at the trios title, Wardlow will also defend his TNT Title at the PPV. The current ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe appeared in a promo on Dynamite to comment on his attack on Wardlow, last week.Joe stated that Wardlow ran his mouth about taking every title in AEW but failed to recognize that Joe had been the most dangerous man in the AEW locker room and paid the price.Powerhouse Hobbs came out and claimed to be kicking Wardlow’s a** for weeks. He also threatened to kick Joe’s a** if he gets in his way. This led TNT Champion Wardlow to come out as all three men got into a brawl. Officials got involved to get the two men separated.After the match, it was announced that Wardlow will defend his TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Triple Threat Mach at Full Gear.In addition, AEW also revealed the match poster of Saraya’s in-ring return against Dr. Britt Baker. The two competitors featured in separate promo sessions on last night’s Dynamite to hype things up.The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view takes place this Saturday, November 19th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Check out the updated match card following this week’s AEW Dynamite,– AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF– Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.– AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks)– ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara– Sting & Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal– AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) (c) (with WWE Hall Of Famer Billy Gunn) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland)– TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe– Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter– Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus (with Christian Cage)– TBS Women’s Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose– AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final Ethan Page vs. TBD (Winner will get his Title match at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming).