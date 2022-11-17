AEW Full Gear 2022: Big return and Title Matches confirmed for PPV

One
of
the
top
factions
of
the
All
Elite
Wrestling
promotion,
The
Elite
–
Kenny
Omega
and
The
Young
Bucks
have
been
confirmed
to
make
their
much-anticipated
return
to
TV
during
AEW
Full
Gear
2022,
later
this
week.
Due to backstage issues unfolding at AEW All Out 2022 PPV event, The Elite was removed from AEW TV in early September. AEW then teased their return last week on Dynamite via a promo clip that had Omega and The Bucks suddenly appearing in front of the PPV poster.
Last night on Dynamite, Death Triangle – Pac and The Lucha Brothers (Penta and Rey Fenix) successfully defended the AEW trios title against Darius Martin, Dante Martin, and AR Fox. PAC then cut a promo after the match and issued a challenge for The Elite.
The cameras then turned to the big screen where AEW confirmed that Omega and his long-time buddies will indeed return at Full Gear to take on Fenix, Penta, and Pac in the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship Match.
It should be noted that The Elite never lost the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championships. Instead, they were stripped of their titles over their involvement in the aforementioned brawl that took place at AEW All Out. It also featured CM Punk, who is still suspended.
AND NOW IT'S OFFICIAL!!!!!!!!!!!! #AEWDynamite THE ELITE RETURN AT AEW FULL GEAR AGAINST DEATH TRIANGLE!! pic.twitter.com/ia641nk7Jc— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) November 17, 2022
#Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs offers the #ROH World TV Champ a challenge, but TNT Champion @RealWardlow isn't about to sit idly by, as mayhem ensues!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 17, 2022
It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/D5ozuUDhZm
After their fiery confrontation on #AEWDynamite, it has been made official: Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D will go one-on-one with @Saraya at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV in Newark, NJ at @prucenter on Saturday, November 19 at 8pm ET!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022
🎟 Tickets are ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/IcdbkilQs0
